Franklin claims first state title in football with 49-35 win over Gunter

ARLINGTON — Franklin running back Bryson Washington appeared to be caught behind the line on a late third-quarter, third-down run. But on tired legs and deep into a hard-hitting Class 3A Division II state championship game, Washington slipped under one Gunter tackler, plowed through two more and pick up the first down with his 4-yard rumble.
Two plays later, all Gunter’s defenders could see was the “Finish” motto on the back of Malcolm Murphy’s helmet as he raced 61 yards for the go-ahead score in the Lions’ 49-35 victory Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.
“Finished” sounded even better to Franklin head coach Mark Fannin after he jumped into the arms of his players, the Lions’ first state championship trophy held high over his head.
“It sounds amazing, man,” Fannin said. “It’s something that these kids, my kids, have really bought into, and they deserve it.”
Franklin (16-0) racked up 523 yards on the ground, breaking the 3A-II title game record of 514 set by East Bernard in 2012. Murphy, who exhausted himself on 15 runs for 280 yards and four touchdowns, finished 18 yards short of the 3A individual rushing record but earned the game’s offensive MVP award to make up for it.
After the clock hit zero, Murphy sat on the ground taking in the celebration unfolding in front of him, shoulders rising and falling with every labored breath. He said he could care less about the rushing record as long as his team won.
“To be honest, I was pretty tired, but I knew I had to get up there and make a play’” Murphy said.
Washington’s hard-earned 165 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries set the table for Murphy’s fireworks. The flashier highlight of Washington’s night was a 66-yard touchdown run in which he sidestepped a would-be tackler to the audible enjoyment of the 11,700 gathered at AT&T Stadium. But his biggest run might’ve been the third-down slog that kept Franklin’s offense on the field with the game tied at 35.
“Honestly, I just looked in Coach Fannin’s eyes and basically he told me without even saying a word, I need it,” Washington said of the third-down run. “So I had to get it. I couldn’t get tackled that play.”
Both teams traded haymakers at every turn for three quarters.
Murphy opened the scoring on a 59-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, while Washington followed with touchdown runs of 18 and 1 yard in the first and second quarters, respectively.
Gunter (15-1) had an answer for every Franklin score.
Tiger quarterback Hudson Graham completed 8 of 16 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns, hitting receivers mostly wide open in busted coverages. Graham tied the game at 7 early in the first quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Cole Lemons. Ethan Sloan scored on a 1-yard run to tie the score at 14, and Graham’s 5-yard TD pass to Lemons with 4:42 left in the second quarter got Gunter within 21-20 after a missed extra-point kick.
Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel said the Tiger’s game plan was to exploit Franklin’s man-to-man coverage, but the Lion’s defensive talent won out in the end.
“They have good players back there,” Fieszel said. “All year long, putting it up to our guys was an 80-20 or 90-10 ball. We were able to make a lot of plays, and we made some plays tonight, but you have to give [Franklin] some respect and some credit in their ability to make plays.”
A few small tweaks in how Franklin used its safeties helped slow Gunter’s passing attack late in the game, Fannin said. Graham completed just one of his last seven passes, which included interceptions by Washington and Murphy to seal the victory.
Franklin sophomore linebacker Colby Smith also had an interception to go with 11 total tackles, earning him defensive MVP honors.
Franklin’s late success against the pass was another redemptive moment for the Lions, who saw their state title hopes dashed by the passing attack of Canadian last season and failed to bring home gold in their first state appearance in 2015.
Thursday night’s 164-mile trip back to Franklin will be a much more memorable ride after the Lions were able to finish the job.
“I can’t explain the feeling I’m feeling right now, man,” Murphy said. “I’m just so happy that we stuck together through ups and downs. We knew we could fight to get here, and that’s what we did to get here and finish.”