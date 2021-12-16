Franklin claims first state title in football with 49-35 win over Gunter

Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel said the Tiger’s game plan was to exploit Franklin’s man-to-man coverage, but the Lion’s defensive talent won out in the end.

“They have good players back there,” Fieszel said. “All year long, putting it up to our guys was an 80-20 or 90-10 ball. We were able to make a lot of plays, and we made some plays tonight, but you have to give [Franklin] some respect and some credit in their ability to make plays.”

A few small tweaks in how Franklin used its safeties helped slow Gunter’s passing attack late in the game, Fannin said. Graham completed just one of his last seven passes, which included interceptions by Washington and Murphy to seal the victory.

Franklin sophomore linebacker Colby Smith also had an interception to go with 11 total tackles, earning him defensive MVP honors.

Franklin’s late success against the pass was another redemptive moment for the Lions, who saw their state title hopes dashed by the passing attack of Canadian last season and failed to bring home gold in their first state appearance in 2015.

Thursday night’s 164-mile trip back to Franklin will be a much more memorable ride after the Lions were able to finish the job.

“I can’t explain the feeling I’m feeling right now, man,” Murphy said. “I’m just so happy that we stuck together through ups and downs. We knew we could fight to get here, and that’s what we did to get here and finish.”

