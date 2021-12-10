Franklin beats Waskom to earn second straight trip to Class 3A-II state title game

“Our defense is built for moments like that,” Franklin senior cornerback Malcolm Murphy said. “We know when it’s time to play ball, we have to play ball.”

Murphy made one of the plays of the game on the ensuing drive.

Waskom running back Javis Jones took a handoff at the Franklin 26-yard line and wheeled around the outside, seemingly destined for the game-tying score. As Jones reached out to stiff arm Murphy, Murphy said he saw a chance to reach for the exposed ball and ripped it out of Jones’ arm 8 yards from the goal line. Washington recovered the fumble to give the Lions the ball

“I just said make a play,” Murphy said. “Make a big-time play. Big-time players make big-time plays, and I had to make that play.”

The Lions had more than six minutes to burn, but senior running back Bobby Washington had another idea. After side-stepping a blitzing linebacker, Washington burst through the line, veered toward the right sideline and raced 63 yards for the score that all but sealed the victory.

“Bobby is just Bobby,” his younger brother Bryson, said. “You don’t know what to expect when Bobby gets the ball. I’m just glad we got this W and we’re headed back to AT&T Stadium.”