Franklin beats Waskom to earn second straight trip to Class 3A-II state title game

MESQUITE — For the second straight season, the Franklin Lions are a win away from the program’s first state title.
Hundreds of Franklin faithful made the 165-mile trip to Memorial Stadium to watch the Lions beat Waskom 28-14 in the Class 3A Division II semifinals on Friday.
With the win, Franklin booked another trek north next week and will face Gunter for the state championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“It means the world, not just to me but these players that have grinded all year long and these players that have bought into what us coaches have taught them,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “They believed in us and this community out here, you cannot ask for a better community that backs this football program, and a lot of this success this year goes to their credit.”
Friday’s game was a state semifinal rematch that Franklin (15-0) won last year 14-13. This time the teams were knotted at 14 entering the fourth quarter, but the Lions took control on Bryson Washington’s 45-yard touchdown run. Washington juked past a diving safety Zay Thomas, who came crashing down from his deep coverage position, and walked into the end zone for the score. The Lions missed the extra point and led 20-14 with 11 minutes left to play.
“Our defense is built for moments like that,” Franklin senior cornerback Malcolm Murphy said. “We know when it’s time to play ball, we have to play ball.”
Murphy made one of the plays of the game on the ensuing drive.
Waskom running back Javis Jones took a handoff at the Franklin 26-yard line and wheeled around the outside, seemingly destined for the game-tying score. As Jones reached out to stiff arm Murphy, Murphy said he saw a chance to reach for the exposed ball and ripped it out of Jones’ arm 8 yards from the goal line. Washington recovered the fumble to give the Lions the ball
“I just said make a play,” Murphy said. “Make a big-time play. Big-time players make big-time plays, and I had to make that play.”
The Lions had more than six minutes to burn, but senior running back Bobby Washington had another idea. After side-stepping a blitzing linebacker, Washington burst through the line, veered toward the right sideline and raced 63 yards for the score that all but sealed the victory.
“Bobby is just Bobby,” his younger brother Bryson, said. “You don’t know what to expect when Bobby gets the ball. I’m just glad we got this W and we’re headed back to AT&T Stadium.”
Bryson Washington paced the Lion rushing attack with 147 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Bobby Washington had 119 yards and one score on 12 carries, and Murphy added 52 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Waskom (13-2) used its triple-option offense to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. On the Wildcat’s first drive of the game, running back DJ Feaster took an option pitch 84 yards to open up the scoring while Franklin defenders stood in the backfield looking at each other after the misdirection play.
Bryson Washington’s 5-yard TD run tied the game early in the second quarter, followed by a 10-yard TD rush by Murphy to give the Lions their first lead of the game at 14-7.
Another misdirection play opened up the left side of the field for Waskom quarterback Cole Watson to run for a 60-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, tying the game at 14. Watson finished with 144 yards on 23 carries.
Franklin’s defense handled its assignments better in the fourth quarter, leading to a key sack and a tackle for loss that kept the Wildcats at bay. Franklin linebacker Colby Smith finished with a team-high nine tackles, followed by seven apiece from Bryson Washington, Major Kimbrough and Luis Munoz. Senior linebacker Haze Tomascik picked up the lone sack of the game.
“These coaches that I got right now are unbelievable,” Fannin said of his staff. “They are a very smart group of guys, and they can make adjustments on the fly. We made a few adjustments at halftime, and they worked out.”
As Franklin’s caravan of cars made their way out of the Memorial Stadium’s parking lot for the journey back south, several sported two of the team’s slogans through the season: “Finish” and “164” — the distance in miles from Franklin’s field house to AT&T Stadium.
After Friday’s win, a state title felt one mile closer to a grinning Bryson Washington.
“It really does,” he said with a laugh.