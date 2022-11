Franklin-Anahuac area football playoff capsule

Et cetera: Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, is ranked first in 3A-I. Franklin has made postseason annually starting in 2007. Anahuac lost in area last year to Columbus (42-34). … Anahuac’s Landon Corbitt rushed for 225 yards with three touchdowns in last week’s victory. Talon Cunningham added five receptions for 156 yards with a touchdown and on defense had two interceptions.