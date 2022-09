Franklin 77, Mexia 13

MEXIA — Two different Lions each ran for two touchdowns, and Devyn Hidrago returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown to cap an incredible second quarter as Franklin swarmed Mexia 77-13 on Friday in nondistrict play.

Hidrago scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:17 left in the second quarter to give Franklin (2-0) a 35-7 lead. On Mexia’s ensuing possession, Hidrago scored on the long interception return to cap a 42-point quarter for the Lions.

Jayden Jackson ran for 193 yards and two TDs on just eight carries for Franklin, while Bubba Jackson had 85 yards and two TDs on seven carries.

Franklin’s Cort Lowry also completed 3 of 3 passes for 134 yards and two TDs to Braden Smith and Bo Bo Jimenez.

Jacques Cooper led Mexia (0-2) with 144 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.

Franklin will host Diboll next week.