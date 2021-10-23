 Skip to main content
Franklin 77, Buffalo 3
FRANKLIN -- Franklin’s Bobby and Bryson Washington each scored a pair of touchdowns as the bothers powered Class 3A Division II’s top-ranked team to a 77-3 victory over the Buffalo Bison in District 13-3A-II play Friday night at Brewer Field.

Junior Bryson scored on a 69-yard punt return and a 72-yard run and senior Bobby scored on runs of 14 and 27 yards as the Lions (9-0, 5-0) rolled to a 36-0 lead after a quarter. Franklin added a pair of touchdowns in each of the last three quarters.

Quarterback Marcus Wade threw a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to make it 50-0. Wade teamed up with fellow senior Hayden Helton for a 64-yard touchdown and Wade hit sophomore tight end Braden Smith for a 75-yard touchdown. Senior Malcolm Murphy scored on a 55-yard run in the first quarter and added a 64-yard kickoff return to open the second half.

Buffalo (2-6, 1-3), which lost twice last year to Franklin, opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 23-yard field goal by Aiden Savage. Franklin closed out the scoring with a 52-yard run by junior Fragiel Owens and a 4-yard run by sophomore Cort Lowry. Owens also scored on a 3-yard run to make it 64-0.

Junior linebacker Landen Lorenz came up with an interception for Franklin, which rushed for 325 yards. The Lions didn’t punt for the fourth straight game.

