Franklin 75, Riesel 13
Franklin 75, Riesel 13

FRANKLIN — Franklin rushed for 536 yards as a team with brothers Bryson and Bobby Washington leading the way to a 75-13 victory over Riesel in District 13-3A Division II play Friday.

Bryson Washington ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries, while Bobby Washington had 118 yards and two more TDs on eight carries. Franklin also scored three touchdowns on three long passes with Hayden Helton catching a 60-yard TD pass, Malcolm Murphy catching a 58-yarder and Brayden Smith a 49-yarder.

Franklin (6-0, 2-0) will play at Rogers next week, while Riesel (3-2, 1-1) will host Lexington.

