Franklin 73, Florence 6
Franklin 73, Florence 6

FRANKLIN — Thirteen different Franklin Lions carried the ball for a total of 320 yards as Franklin secured its hold over the rest of District 13-3A Division II with a 73-6 victory over the Florence Buffaloes on Friday night.

The Lions’ Bobby Washington rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Jayden Jackson ran for 81 yards and a score on three carries, and Malcolm Murphy rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown also on three carries.

Franklin (8-0, 4-0) opened the scoring with a pair of special teams touchdowns. Bobby Washington returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for a score, while Malcolm Murphy returned a punt 73 yards to put the Lions up 14-0 with 9:15 left in the first quarter.

Franklin’s Cort Lowry later threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Helton for a 59-6 lead. It was Lowry’s only pass of the night.

Franklin’s Fragiel Davis rounded out the scoring with a 25-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown with 29 seconds left in the game.

The Lions return to action next week at Buffalo. Florence (4-3, 1-2) will host Lexington.

