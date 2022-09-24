Franklin 69, McGregor 32

FRANKLIN — Franklin’s Bryson Washington ran for 257 yards and five touchdowns in the Lions’ 69-32 win over the McGregor Bulldogs in their District 11-3A Division I opener Friday evening.

The Lions combined for 463 yards on the ground. Devyn Hidrogo ran for 78 yards and two scores, while Jayden Jackson and Bubba Jackson also had touchdown runs.

Franklin quarterback Cort Lowry completed 2 of 4 passes for 51 yards and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Bo Jimenez in the third quarter.

Jackson’s 5-yard TD run and Hidrogo’s 11-yarder put Franklin (5-0, 1-0) ahead 15-0 in the first quarter. McGregor (1-4, 0-1) stayed in the game with Daytron Owens’ 39-yard TD run early in the second quarter, but Washington answered with a 46-yard TD run. McGregor again scored on a long TD run, Sebestian Torres’ 66-yarder, but Washington again answered — this time with three TD runs of 15, 32 and 11 yards for a 42-13 halftime lead.

Franklin travels to Rockdale next week to continue district play, while McGregor hosts Troy.