Franklin 65, Troy 10

FRANKLIN -- Franklin rushed for 408 yards with 15 different players toting the football as Class 3A Division II’s top-ranked Lions rolled to a 65-10 victory over the Troy Trojans on Friday night at Hedrick Field.

Bobby Washington scored on runs of 2 and 39 yards as Franklin (4-0) took a 27-0 lead after a quarter. Malcolm Murphy closed the scoring in the first half with a 26-yard run to make it 40-3 and he opened the scoring in the second half with a 90-yard kickoff return. Murphy, who had a 44-yard touchdown run in the first half, was the team’s leading rusher with two carries for 70 yards, both for scores.

The large lead allowed Franklin coach Mark Fannin to substitute freely. A trio of running backs scored their first touchdowns of the season. Ethan Saxon had a 20-yard run, Darren Daugherty scored from 11 yards and Kyle Medders added a 5-yard touchdown run as the Lions had eight touchdown runs. Franklin averaged 12.8 yards per carry. Senior wide receiver Hayden Helton had three receptions for 43 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown.

Troy (0-4) had a 30-yard field goal by Tyler McKissick and quarterback Jace Carr scored on a 1-yard run. The Trojans, who have lost six straight, will be off next week before starting 11-3A-DI play.

Franklin, which didn’t punt, will open 13-3A-DII play next week at Lexington.