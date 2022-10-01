Franklin 63, Rockdale 42

ROCKDALE — The top-ranked Franklin Lions combined for 577 rushing yards to pave the way for a 63-42 victory over the Rockdale Tigers in District 11-3A Division I play Friday night.

Franklin’s Collin Smitherman led the way with 183 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. The Lions’ Bryson Washington added 158 rushing yards and another touchdown, while Ike Eaton and Devyn Hidrogo also had scores on the ground.

Rockdale quarterback Bladyn Barcak threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score.

The Lions’ only passing attempt of the game was good for a 10-yard touchdown from Curt Lowry to Bo Jimenez with just 5 seconds left in the first half as Franklin led 28-21. The Lions took control in the third quarter with three TD runs from Smitherman and another by Hidrogo for a 56-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Franklin (6-0, 2-0) is off next week, while Rockdale (1-4, 0-1) travels to face Troy in district action.