Franklin 63, Danbury 7

WALLER -- The top-ranked Franklin Lions rolled to a 63-7 victory over the Danbury Panthers in Class 3A Division I bi-district Thursday night.
Junior Bryson Washington rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Senior Bobby Washington chipped in with 88 yards on nine carries with a touchdown, and freshman Jayden Jackson had 86 yards and a TD on five carries.
Senior quarterback Marcus Wade threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Helton and a 23-yarder to Malcolm Murphy.
Franklin rushed for 492 yards, never punting. The Lions will play the winner of Hebbronville-Stockdale.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!