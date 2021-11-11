 Skip to main content
Franklin 63, Danbury 7
WALLER -- The top-ranked Franklin Lions rolled to a 63-7 victory over the Danbury Panthers in Class 3A Division I bi-district Thursday night.

Junior Bryson Washington rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Senior Bobby Washington chipped in with 88 yards on nine carries with a touchdown, and freshman Jayden Jackson had 86 yards and a TD on five carries.

Senior quarterback Marcus Wade threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Helton and a 23-yarder to Malcolm Murphy.

Franklin rushed for 492 yards, never punting. The Lions will play the winner of Hebbronville-Stockdale.

