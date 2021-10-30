Franklin 57, Clifton 0

FRANKLIN — The top-ranked Franklin Lions continued their march to the playoffs with a 57-0 shutout of the Clifton Cubs to wrap up an undefeated regular season Friday in District 13-3A Division II play.

Malcolm Murphy ran for 140 yards and four touchdowns on just four carries for the Lions (10-0, 6-0), while Bobby Washington added another 96 yards and two scores. Freshman Jayden Jackson had two carries for 78 yards and a touchdown as Franklin combined for 435 total rushing yards.

Marcus Wade had two completions for 102 yards and a touchdown with both passes going to Braden Smith.

While Franklin generated 537 yards and 23 first downs, its defense held Clifton (1-8, 1-4) to 118 yards and five first downs.

Franklin is off next week and will play in the first round of the playoffs the following week. Clifton will host Lexington (5-4, 3-2) to wrap up the regular season.