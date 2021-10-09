 Skip to main content
Franklin 56, Rogers 7
ROGERS -- Franklin senior Bobby Washington rushed for 177 yards and scored three touchdowns to power the state’s top-ranked team in Class 3A Division II to a 56-7 victory over the Rogers Eagles on Friday night at Merk Field.

Rogers (4-3, 2-1) opened the game with an impressive nine-minute drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Riley Dolgener. But the rest of the matchup of unbeatens in 13-3A was all Franklin as the Lions ran for 569 yards, averaging 13.5 yards per carry. Washington tied the game with a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, then gave the Lions (7-0, 3-0) the lead with a 51-yard run. Brother Bryson Washington had a 1-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 24 seconds left in the half to give Franklin a 21-7 lead.

Franklin salted the game away with four touchdowns in the third quarter capped by Bobby Washington’s 61-yard run. Freshman Jayden Jackson had an 84-yard touchdown run and senior Parker Boyett contributed a 21-yard touchdown scamper. Franklin’s only pass completion was a 74-yard touchdown catch by Hayden Helton from fellow senior Marcus Wade. Junior Fragiel Owens ended the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown to give Franklin at least 50 points for the fourth time this season.

Bobby Washington had only 12 carries, averaging 14.8 yards per carry. Jackson had 115 yards on four carries and Malcolm Murphy added 113 yards on seven carries.

Rogers could muster only 127 yards against its longtime Central Texas rival, most of it coming on the first drive.

