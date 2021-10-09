Franklin 56, Rogers 7

ROGERS -- Franklin senior Bobby Washington rushed for 177 yards and scored three touchdowns to power the state’s top-ranked team in Class 3A Division II to a 56-7 victory over the Rogers Eagles on Friday night at Merk Field.

Rogers (4-3, 2-1) opened the game with an impressive nine-minute drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Riley Dolgener. But the rest of the matchup of unbeatens in 13-3A was all Franklin as the Lions ran for 569 yards, averaging 13.5 yards per carry. Washington tied the game with a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, then gave the Lions (7-0, 3-0) the lead with a 51-yard run. Brother Bryson Washington had a 1-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 24 seconds left in the half to give Franklin a 21-7 lead.

Franklin salted the game away with four touchdowns in the third quarter capped by Bobby Washington’s 61-yard run. Freshman Jayden Jackson had an 84-yard touchdown run and senior Parker Boyett contributed a 21-yard touchdown scamper. Franklin’s only pass completion was a 74-yard touchdown catch by Hayden Helton from fellow senior Marcus Wade. Junior Fragiel Owens ended the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown to give Franklin at least 50 points for the fourth time this season.