Franklin 55, Hearne 15

FRANKLIN -- Franklin’s Washington brothers, Bryson and Bobby, combined for four touchdowns to power the Lions to a 55-15 nondistrict victory over the Hearne Eagles in a battle of Robertson County teams will high expectations.

Franklin, the state’s top-ranked team in Class 3A Division II, scored five straight touchdowns for a 42-7 halftime lead. Bryson Washington started the scoring with a 4-yard run. Brother Bobby scored on a 19-yard run to make it 28-7 with 9 minutes, 9 seconds left in the half, and less than two minutes later, Bryson Washington returned an interception 61 yards for a TD.

Bryson Washington, who opened the second-half scoring with a 13-yard run, ended with six carries for 42 yards. Bobby Washington added 72 yards rushing on seven carries. Franklin (2-0) completed only one pass, but it was for a 9-yard touchdown from Marcus Wade to Hayden Helton. Franklin got a pair of 25-yard field goals from Seth Shamblin and Cort Lowry.

The Lions managed only 279 yards but forced a trio of turnovers and Devyn Hidrogo had an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Franklin’s defense limited Hearne (1-1) to 117 yards.

Hearne, coming off a 9-1 season in Class 2A Division I, scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Keyshawn Langham to Jecory McGrew, who also scored on a 4-yard run.