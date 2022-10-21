Franklin 49, Lorena 35

LORENA — Bryson Washington ran for 308 of Franklin’s 551 rushing yards as the top-ranked Lions defeated 10th-ranked Lorena 49-35 in a battle of last year’s Class 3A state champions.

Washington had six touchdown runs over 26 carries, including scoring runs of 6 and 88 yards in the fourth quarter. Jayden Jackson added 168 yards and another score on the ground.

Lorena quarterback Jackson Generals threw four touchdown passes, while Jayden Porter had an 80-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Franklin (8-0, 4-0) hosts Cameron next week in a battle of District 11-3A Division I unbeatens, while Lorena (6-3, 3-2) travels to face Troy.