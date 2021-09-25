 Skip to main content
Franklin 49, Lexington 12
Franklin 49, Lexington 12

LEXINGTON — Class 3A Division II’s top-ranked Franklin Lions had another classic showing on the ground as they ran past Lexington 49-12 on Friday in District 13-3A-II play.

The Lions (5-0, 1-0) finished with 438 yards on just 38 carries, though they struck first through the air. Bryson Washington caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Marcus Wade in the first quarter to open the scoring en route to a 35-12 halftime lead.

Franklin had three 100-yard rushers led by Parker Boyett, who had 108 yards and two TDs on just four carries. Bobby Washington ran for 102 yards and a TD, and brother Bryson Washington had 100 yards and another TD on the ground.

Wade completed 4 of 5 passes for 100 yards, including a TD pass to Malcolm Murphy late in the second quarter.

Franklin will host Riesel next week, while Lexington (2-3, 0-1) has an open week.

