Franklin 41, Jasper 35

JASPER — Franklin’s Jayden Jackson ran for 148 and three touchdowns, including two pivotal scores in the second half to push the Lions past the Jasper Bulldogs 41-35 on Friday in nondistrict play.

Franklin (4-0) scored three quick TDs in the second quarter to build a 21-0 lead with Devyn Hidrogo capping the run on a 103-yard interception return for a touchdown. But Jasper (2-2) fought to stay in the game by scoring on Zikeice Simmons’ 8-yard TD pass to Camryn Adams just before halftime, and the Bulldogs later tied the score at 28 on two more Simmons’ TD passes.

Jackson then pushed Franklin ahead for good with a 60-yard TD run at the end of the third quarter and a 1-yard TD run with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter as the Lion defense kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone until late in the period.

Bryson Washington ran for 97 yards and a TD on 17 carries for the Lions, who will begin District 11-3A Division I play at 7:30 p.m. next Friday in Franklin.

