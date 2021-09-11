Franklin 41, Cameron 21

CAMERON — The Franklin Lions edged ahead in the second quarter on Marcus Wade’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Helton and maintained their lead the rest of the way, pulling away from Cameron late for a 41-21 victory in nondistrict play Friday.

Franklin’s Bobby Washington scored on a 76-yard run just over four minutes after Helton’s long TD catch for a 21-7 halftime lead, then Malcom Murphy’s 62-yard TD run with less than two minutes into the second half gave the Lions a three-TD lead.

But Cameron (0-3) rallied to make a game of it, scoring on Ryan Muniz’s 5-yard pass to Trayjen Wilcox followed by Phaibian Bynaum’s 25-yard run with 25 seconds left in the third quarter to cut Franklin’s lead to 28-21.

But the Lions (3-0) put away the game with two more Washington TD runs from 1 and 7 yards in the fourth quarter as he finished with 135 yards on 18 carries.

Franklin finished with 330 yards on 42 carries overall and 427 total yards to Cameron’s 248.