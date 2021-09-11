 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franklin 41, Cameron 21
0 comments

Franklin 41, Cameron 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elms ad

High school football coverage presented by:

CAMERON — The Franklin Lions edged ahead in the second quarter on Marcus Wade’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Helton and maintained their lead the rest of the way, pulling away from Cameron late for a 41-21 victory in nondistrict play Friday.

Franklin’s Bobby Washington scored on a 76-yard run just over four minutes after Helton’s long TD catch for a 21-7 halftime lead, then Malcom Murphy’s 62-yard TD run with less than two minutes into the second half gave the Lions a three-TD lead.

But Cameron (0-3) rallied to make a game of it, scoring on Ryan Muniz’s 5-yard pass to Trayjen Wilcox followed by Phaibian Bynaum’s 25-yard run with 25 seconds left in the third quarter to cut Franklin’s lead to 28-21.

But the Lions (3-0) put away the game with two more Washington TD runs from 1 and 7 yards in the fourth quarter as he finished with 135 yards on 18 carries.

Franklin finished with 330 yards on 42 carries overall and 427 total yards to Cameron’s 248.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert