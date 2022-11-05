Franklin 27, Little River Academy 15

ACADEMY — Jayden Jackson ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to help lift top-ranked Franklin over Little River Academy 27-15 in a District 11-3A Division I game that was delayed until 9 p.m. Friday due to inclement weather.

The Lions (10-0, 6-0) fell behind 8-3 midway through the second quarter when Kasey Mraz hit Luke Tomasek with a 60-yard TD pass. But Franklin regained the lead on Jackson’s 9-yard TD run with 37 seconds left in the first half.

Jackson scored again on an 8-yard run midway through the third quarter then answered Academy’s 1-yard TD run by Clayton Lawson with a 40-yard TD run with 6:58 left in the fourth quarter. Franklin’s Bryson Washington capped the scoring with a 7-yard TD run.

Noah Tart helped lead Franklin’s defense with two interceptions.

The Lions will play Hallettsville in the Class 3A Division I bi-district playoffs at a time and site to be determined.

Academy fell to 5-5 overall and 3-3 in district.