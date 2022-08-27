Franklin 22, Woodville 12

FRANKLIN — The defending state champion Franklin Lions kicked off the new season with a 22-12 victory over the Woodville Eagles on Friday.

Bryson Washington led the Lions’ rushing attack with 129 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Running backs Jayden Jackson and Collin Smitherman each added a score for Franklin.

All three scores came in the first half, giving Franklin a 22-0 lead at halftime. The Eagles scored on a pair of short runs in the second half but couldn’t close the gap.

Franklin generated just 306 yards of offense but held Woodville to 207, including just 110 on the ground.

Franklin heads to Mexia next week, while Woodville will host Newton.