 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Franklin 22, Woodville 12

  • 0

FRANKLIN — The defending state champion Franklin Lions kicked off the new season with a 22-12 victory over the Woodville Eagles on Friday.

Bryson Washington led the Lions’ rushing attack with 129 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Running backs Jayden Jackson and Collin Smitherman each added a score for Franklin.

All three scores came in the first half, giving Franklin a 22-0 lead at halftime. The Eagles scored on a pair of short runs in the second half but couldn’t close the gap.

Franklin generated just 306 yards of offense but held Woodville to 207, including just 110 on the ground.

Franklin heads to Mexia next week, while Woodville will host Newton.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert