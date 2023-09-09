A 10-point fourth quarter was the difference maker on Friday night as Brenham beat Bryan 31-24 inside Merrill Green Stadium.

After Bryan tied the game up at 21-21 in the third, the Cubs (2-1) wasted little time in leaving their mark in the final quarter.

Brenham running back Jaylon Ward broke loose downfield for a 60-yard rushing touchdown to make it 28-14 with 11:15 to go. Ward was part of Brenham’s lethal ground game as the Cubs rushed 37 times for 247 yards with all four of Brenham’s touchdowns coming on the ground.

“Defensively, we flew around and played with great effort and energy,” Bryan head coach Ricky Tullos said. “We just missed some tackles here and there and we got to shore that up. At the end of the day, it’s a game of blocking and tackling and we were right where we needed to be we just got to fundamentally work on tackling and get them down.

“…Kudos to them, they’ve got some good running backs and they play hard and run hard so it’s a challenge. You just got to do a great job of tackling and really wrapping up and getting them down.”

The Cubs weren’t done putting points on the board yet either as Ivan Salazar later kicked a 36-yard field goal with 6:09 to go to make it 31-21.

Bryan (1-2) attempted to rally down 11 and marched downfield before deciding on a 20-yard field goal by Casey Bulhof on 4th and goal. The kick was good and with 3:22 left in the game, Bryan had made it a one score game.

The Viking defense was unable to stop the Cubs and their rushing attack though as Brenham went for it on a 4th and 1 from its own 35. The Cubs dialed up a QB keeper for Jordan Harvey who got the necessary yard.

The Vikings could only then watch as Brenham went into a victory formation to close the game out.

Bryan’s offense did get a big boost in the form of quarterback Kason Byrd who returned to action after being “nicked up” and missing last week’s home opener against Huntsville. The senior threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns while completing 9 of his 13 attempts.

“I thought [Kason] made some good decisions [and] did a great job of running the offense,” Tullos said. “Like I said we had some great plays and we just got to continue to be a little more consistent throughout. You don’t want to have two good series and then one bad one. You just got to try and eliminate the bad ones and really execute for 48 minutes.”

Two of Byrd’s touchdowns came in the first quarter as he found Tyson Turner for a 34-yard touchdown pass to open the game with 9:28 to go. And after Brenham tied the game on a 6-yard Jacoby Dixon run with 5:47 left in the first, Byrd connected with Terrence Lewis for a 38-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 with 3:25 in the first.

The Vikings led 14-7 at the end of the first but Brenham held them scoreless in the second while Dixon and Ward each found the end zone to give Brenham a 21-14 lead at the half. Dixon led the Cubs on the ground with 21 carries for 126 yards and two scores.

Byrd and the Vikings answered late in the third with 2:46 to go as he connected with Lewis for another score. Lewis caught a quick pass and turned up field before being met by two Brenham defenders. Lewis was able to shake them off and had nothing but green grass in front of him as he scored a 63-yard touchdown.

Next up for the Vikings is their final nondistrict game at Richmond Randle on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Brenham is off this week and the Cubs will be back in action on Thursday, Sept. 21 at home against New Braunfels at 7 p.m. in their final nondistrict game.