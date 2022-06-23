Four area teams open pool play in Division II, III at state 7-on-7 tournament

Four Brazos Valley teams — Cameron, Hearne, Lexington and Rockdale — opened the Division II and III state 7-on-7 tournaments with pool play Thursday afternoon at Veterans Park in College Station.

All teams in the Division II and Division III brackets advance to separate 32-team, single-elimination championship brackets Friday. Division III begins bracket play at 8 a.m. and Division II at 8:45 a.m.

In Division II, Cameron went 2-1 in Pool E. The Yoemen bounced back from a 24-21 loss to Columbus to close the day with a 34-14 win over Jim Ned and a 40-25 win over Wichita Falls. The Yoemen will open bracket play against Ponder, which went 1-2 in Pool A.

Rockdale went 1-2 in Pool G. The Tigers lost to Dumas 28-6 and Celina 27-12 and ended the afternoon with a 41-39 win over Bay City. Rockdale will open bracket play against Pleasant Grove, which went 2-1 in Pool C.

Lexington went 2-1 to win Pool A. The Eagles opened with a 20-14 loss to Garrison but responded with victories over Stratford 18-6 and Miles 20-18. Lexington will open bracket play against Dawson, which went 0-3 in Pool E.

Hearne went 1-2 in Pool F, losing to Hawley 21-0 and Three Rivers 20-19 and beating Stamford 20-14. Hearne will open bracket play against Tidehaven, which also went 1-2 in pool play.

A&M Consolidated and College Station will begin play in Division on Friday.

Consol is in Pool P with Houston Heights, Flower Mound Marcus and Corpus Christi Miller and will play at 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. Friday. College Station will play at the same times in Pool N with Amarillo, Coppell and Houston Lamar.

The top two teams in each pool in Division I advance to the championship bracket Saturday, while the third- and fourth-place teams will play in the consolation bracket. Both brackets Saturday are single-elimination.