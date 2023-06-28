Former NFL and college assistant offensive line coach Jim Turner will hold offensive line camps for grades sixth through 12th on July 10-11 and July 13-14 at College Station High School.

The first camp will emphasize the running game with zone, gap and man techniques. The second camp will focus on passing, including man and slide protection.

The camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Cost is $85 per day via cash, check or credit card that can be paid on site or mailed to: JT OL Camp LLC, 8404 Lancaster Court, College Station, TX 77845. Campers must provide lunch and drinks along with sneakers and cleats.

Registration is available on Twitter at @JIMTURNER_OL, via email at jtolcamp@gmail.com or by calling 1-617-913-3465.