Former College Station standout Joseph is leaving Northwestern

Northwestern sophomore safety Brandon Joseph, who was a consensus All-American as a freshman, will enter the transfer portal.
Joseph, who starred at College Station, made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday.
“Over the past few months, I have been thinking long and hard about where I will be next year,” he tweeted. “This has been the hardest decision of my life; however, with that being said, I have decided to continue on God’s plan and enter my name in the transfer portal.”
Joseph had six interceptions in 2020 as a redshirt freshman, helping the Wildcats win the Big Ten West. Joseph also added 52 tackles in only nine games for the Wildcats who were 7-2, falling to Ohio State in the Big 10 title game, but beating Auburn in the Citrus Bowl.
Joseph this season had 79 tackles and three interceptions for Northwestern, which was 3-9. Joseph was a second-team Big Ten pick by the media and honorable mention by the coaches.
Joseph as a senior at College Station had 95 tackles, five interceptions, 10 pass breakups five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a TD. The Class 5A first-team all-stater by the Texas Sports Writers Association also had two blocked kicks and a kickoff return for a TD.