New Caldwell head football coach Sean Witherwax jumped on the opportunity to run the Hornets’ program.

The long-time A&M Consolidated offensive coordinator and assistant coach had been with the Tigers during all of former head coach Lee Fedora’s tenure but had always wanted to give head coaching another try after serving as Anderson-Shiro’s head coach for a season.

“When I left Anderson-Shiro, I felt like I needed to be with Coach Fedora,” Witherwax said. “We had some unfinished business, and he wanted to go back to his home, so I went with him. But the whole time I really missed having my own program and doing things the way I want to do them, and so I’ve been thinking about that. This opportunity popped up, and I think it’s a great place and a great time. I just jumped on it.”

Needless to say, Witherwax has been busy since being hired in December. He spent the offseason putting together his coaching staff while also making sure the team went to work.

The focus so far for Caldwell has been about getting faster and stronger.

“I’ve taught these guys it doesn’t matter what day it is, we’re going to work,” Witherwax said. “That’s the thing that we’re trying to get across to them, and they’re taking it on and running with it.”

Junior defensive lineman Jacob Jackson is one of those players who has taken to Witherwax’s approach. Jackson says his favorite part about the new coaching staff is their ability to push the Hornets to a new level of effort.

“It’s been very good,” Jackson said of adjusting to Witherwax’s message. “He’s been pushing us a lot, the whole team.”

The Hornets have plenty of improving to do after a rough 2022, finishing 0-5 in District 12-4A-II and 0-10 overall. Witherwax says he’s not worried about Caldwell’s record last year but focused more on getting his players to improve in everything they do.

“Wins and losses are going to take care of themselves,” Witherwax said. “I want guys that are going to compete no matter what, no matter who, from the start of the game to the end of the game to give us a chance. I also want to develop good character people, and I think that’s important. I think that’s forgotten sometimes these days.”

While Witherwax and his staff are installing a new offense and defense this season, they also are figuring out the depth chart on both sides of the ball. The Hornets already have a solid foundation in the trenches.

“We’re trying to be strong up front, and then fill in those positions with the best athletes that we’ve got and make the most of it,” Witherwax said.

Caldwell will run a spread offense with an emphasis on running the ball to open up the passing attack. On defense, Witherwax wants his players to fly to the football and be mad when they get there.

And for now that fire on defense will need to be ready for the season opener as Caldwell begins its new era at home against Groesbeck at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Only game circled is Groesbeck,” Witherwax said. “That’s the first one, and we won’t think about any of the others until we get past that. We’re going to try and beat Groesbeck and be 1-0 at the end of the first week.”