Former A&M Consolidated coach David Raffield retires from Bridgeland

Bridgeland football coach David Raffield announced his retirement Tuesday. Raffield coached A&M Consolidated from 2011-16, going 46-26 and making the playoffs every year.

Raffield, who was head coach at Cypress Falls from 2003-10 after serving as an assistant for 11 years, returned to the Cy-Fair ISD when Bridgeland opened in 2017. The Bears played a JV schedule their first season. He was 41-19 in five seasons.

The 58-year-old Raffield was 142-84 overall in 19 seasons, making the playoffs 15 times. His 2006 Cy-Falls team lost to Cedar Park in the Class 5A Division II title game, becoming the first Cy-Fair ISD team to make a state championship game.

At Consol, Raffield replaced Jim Slaughter, who was with Tigers from 2000-10 after taking over for Ross Rogers.

Raffield’s retirement was first reported by Texas Football.

