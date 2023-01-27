Former A&M Consolidated assistant Tim Buchanan is retiring

Former A&M Consolidated assistant football coach Tim Buchanan, who won eight state titles at Aledo, is retiring at the end of the school year.

Buchanan’s last game was a 52-14 victory over College Station for the Class 5A Division I title on Dec. 17 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. It was Aledo’s UIL-record 11th state title.

Buchanan was on Ross Rogers’ staff at Consol from 1988-92, helping the Tigers win the 1991 4A title before getting hired at Aledo. He was 2-8 in 1993, his lone losing season. He missed the playoffs the next two years, but never did again after going 11-2-1 in his fourth season. He won at least 10 games every seasons but 2001 (8-4) and 2005 (8-6). He was 281-58-3 in 25 seasons. His eight state titles tied him for second most in 11-man Texas high school football with G.A. Moore (Pilot Point, Celina). Gordon Wood (Brownwood, Stamford) and Carthage’s Scott Surratt each won nine. Buchanan was 8-0 in state title games.

Buchanan retired from coaching after the 2013 season and became Aledo’s athletic director with Steve Wood moving from AD to coaching. Ironically, when Buchanan retired the first time, he was coming off a 38-10 victory over Brenham in the 4A Division II state title game. Wood, who had been Buchanan’s defensive coordinator, was Aledo’s coach from 2015-18, winning a trio of state championships, but lost the 2017 5A Division II title game to College Station. Wood is also retiring at the end of the school year with assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Robby Jones becoming head coach, the school district said in a release Friday. Wood has been with the school district 21 years. Buchanan, who was 227-53-3 when he first retired, is tied for 20th in the state history of 11-man football's winningest coaches along with Refugio’s Jason Herring, another former assistant of Rogers who is in 27th place with 260 victories.