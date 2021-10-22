Five-touchdown night from QB Tate Allen pushes Bryan past Copperas Cove 45-13

When Bryan quarterback Tate Allen crossed the goal line for the fourth time Friday, the feeling began to grow on the Vikings’ sideline that they were finally meeting their preseason expectations.
The net result was a 45-13 victory over Copperas Cove in District 12-6A play at Merrill Green Stadium, marking the Vikings’ third consecutive win after beginning the season with five straight losses.
Allen completed 6 of 11 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, while leading the Vikings’ rushing attack with 158 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. The effort came in the linebacker-turned-quarterback’s third game under center in place of injured junior Malcom Gooden.
“We had high hopes this season, and it went down when Malcom went down, but I came in and I picked up our offense, and we got ourselves going, and we’re having the season we thought we would have,” Allen said.
After three weeks of training, Allen said he finally started feeling a little more like his good friend Gooden while playing quarterback. It didn’t hurt he played with Gooden’s No. 8 on his back.
“I dedicated the game to him,” Allen said. “He’s one of my close friends. I hate to see him go down, but he’s recovering. He’s off his crutches and doing great and we love him. It felt great. He’s helping me through practice and teaching me how to become a great quarterback.”
In Allen’s first start against Killeen Shoemaker on Oct. 8, the Vikings (3-5, 3-2) produced 85 passing yards on five completions. On Friday, Allen’s connection with senior wide receiver Hunter Vivaldi looked to take a major step forward with Vivaldi catching five passes for 110 yards and a TD.
After school, Allen and Vivaldi have met on the practice field for extra work, which included help from a private coach, Allen said. The result is a new-found confidence in a passing game he never dreamed he would need.
“It’s been pretty good,” senior linebacker and running back Nic Caraway said. “We put in a couple new plays this week, and they seemed to work.”
A Viking offense that looked stuck in quicksand for its first five games jumped on the Bulldawgs (1-7, 1-4) early and often, producing three TDs on Bryan’s first four possessions of the game. Allen scored first on an 8-yard run then hit Vivaldi on a short pass that turned into a 79-yard TD catch. Allen ended the first-quarter scoring with a 7-yard TD run for a 21-0 lead.
Allen added a 6-yard TD run late in the second quarter, and Bryan closed out the first half with a 31-0 lead thanks to a 28-yard field goal by Matthew Gibson with just seconds left on the clock.
Bryan accumulated 333 total yards of offense in the first half, including 150 of Allen’s rushing yards.
“I think anybody from high school through the pros, the quarterback’s got to step in and carry the offense,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said. “We came in with Malcom, and he had some injuries, and we had to move them around, and Tate stepped up. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The Bulldawgs found some offensive rhythm to start the second half, switching quarterbacks between starting senior Shane Richey and junior Blaine Butler, who showed off a cannon for an arm. But Bryan’s defense shuttered their two opening drives that pushed deep into Viking territory, forcing turnovers on downs.
Bryan defensive back Matthew Cooks led all tacklers with six, including a tackle for loss. Junior Bryson Davis had five.
Richey completed 8 of 24 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, while Butler connected on 2 of 4 passes for 24 yards.
Copperas Cove found some life after Allen’s fourth TD run of the game, a 4-yarder in the third quarter. Bulldawg running back Malcom Roberts returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown, ending the shutout bid. As time wound down in the fourth quarter, Richey completed a 12-yard TD pass to Wyatt Nelson. A high snap foiled the extra-point attempt.
With most of Bryan’s second-string offense in the game, backup quarterback Karson Dillard handed off to Isaiah Nutall for a 43-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to complete Bryan’s scoring. Bryan senior Tason Devault picked up 115 yards on 13 carries. Junior Tate Schneringer ran for 93 yards on five carries, including a long rush of 67 yards.