Five-touchdown night from QB Tate Allen pushes Bryan past Copperas Cove 45-13

When Bryan quarterback Tate Allen crossed the goal line for the fourth time Friday, the feeling began to grow on the Vikings’ sideline that they were finally meeting their preseason expectations.

The net result was a 45-13 victory over Copperas Cove in District 12-6A play at Merrill Green Stadium, marking the Vikings’ third consecutive win after beginning the season with five straight losses.

Allen completed 6 of 11 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, while leading the Vikings’ rushing attack with 158 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. The effort came in the linebacker-turned-quarterback’s third game under center in place of injured junior Malcom Gooden.

“We had high hopes this season, and it went down when Malcom went down, but I came in and I picked up our offense, and we got ourselves going, and we’re having the season we thought we would have,” Allen said.

After three weeks of training, Allen said he finally started feeling a little more like his good friend Gooden while playing quarterback. It didn’t hurt he played with Gooden’s No. 8 on his back.