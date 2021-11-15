Fisher's stance remains the same: He's staying at A&M

Rumors about Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher going to LSU are just that, rumors.

Fisher reiterated he’s staying put during his weekly press conference Monday.

“I’ve told everybody I’m staying here,” Fisher said. “And I told everybody I plan on being the coach at A&M. Everybody thinks all coaches lie, I know and [the media] don’t believe us. All right? That’s why we don’t trust y’all. OK? So, we’re even.”

Fisher said he’d be a fool to leave A&M.

“We’re going to recruit an unbelievable class this year,” Fisher said. “OK? So that means I’m the dumbest human being on God’s earth. OK? Who’s going to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over here [to LSU] and go play against them. OK? If I did that, you otta say that’s the dumbest human being, I don’t want him to be my coach. OK?”

A&M’s 2022 class of 17 known commitments is currently ranked fifth by 247Sports.com, but the four teams ahead of them all have less pledges. Fisher said they are building great things in Aggieland.

“I want to be at A&M,” he said. “I plan on being at A&M. And I ain’t going [anywhere] and no I don’t want to be anywhere else. I love being right here.