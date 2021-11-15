Fisher's stance remains the same: He's staying at A&M

Rumors about Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher going to LSU are just that, rumors.
Fisher reiterated he’s staying put during his weekly press conference Monday.
“I’ve told everybody I’m staying here,” Fisher said. “And I told everybody I plan on being the coach at A&M. Everybody thinks all coaches lie, I know and [the media] don’t believe us. All right? That’s why we don’t trust y’all. OK? So, we’re even.”
Fisher said he’d be a fool to leave A&M.
“We’re going to recruit an unbelievable class this year,” Fisher said. “OK? So that means I’m the dumbest human being on God’s earth. OK? Who’s going to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over here [to LSU] and go play against them. OK? If I did that, you otta say that’s the dumbest human being, I don’t want him to be my coach. OK?”
A&M’s 2022 class of 17 known commitments is currently ranked fifth by 247Sports.com, but the four teams ahead of them all have less pledges. Fisher said they are building great things in Aggieland.
“I want to be at A&M,” he said. “I plan on being at A&M. And I ain’t going [anywhere] and no I don’t want to be anywhere else. I love being right here.
“Is that [clear] enough?”
Fisher’s name has been linked to LSU because current LSU director of athletics Scott Woodward was A&M’s AD when it hired Fisher. Last month when LSU announced coach Ed Orgeron won’t return, the media speculated that Fisher would be the top target. Fisher also was LSU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2004-06.
It didn’t take long for Fisher seemingly to quell rumors by saying he loved his AD, loved the president, loved the chancellor and loved living here, which includes a ranch near the Brazos River. He added that he loved Kyle Field, the people and his family also loved it here. He rattled off those same reasons Monday.
“And obviously that’s not good enough,” Fisher said. “I get it.”
Fisher wasn’t upset at the question. He too, has been hearing the rumors and reports. The question Monday served two purposes for Fisher. It gave him a chance to laugh and feel good about the program’s future coming off a tough 29-19 loss at Ole Miss that ended A&M’s chances of playing for the Southeastern Conference championship and hampered its chances of making a New Year’s Six Bowl.
But until LSU hires a replacement, look for Fisher to be asked the question several more times, but each time his answer will be the same.
Ole Miss benefits from win
Ole Miss’ ability to outgain A&M 257-141 in rushing yards helped sophomore right guard Caleb Warren share SEC offensive lineman of the week honors with Kentucky tackle Darian Kinnard. Warren graded at 89% with two knockdowns and no missed assignments in 93 plays. Ole Miss place-kicker Caden Costa was freshman of the week by hitting two field goals and three PATs.
A&M-LSU kickoff
A&M’s game at LSU on Nov. 27 will kick at 6 p.m. and be on ESPN (Suddenlink, Ch. 35). The SEC’s other games that day are Florida State at Florida, 11 a.m. (ESPN); Georgia at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (ABC); Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 2:45 p.m. (SEC Network); Clemson at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network); and Kentucky at Louisville, TBD.
Ole Miss at Mississippi State will play at 6:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving on ESPN and Missouri at Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26 will be on CBS.
A&M will play Prairie View A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday in the final home game of the year.
Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.