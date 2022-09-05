First-timers, rivalry win, not dampened by Week 2 weather

Week 2 of the high school football season was in trouble thanks to lengthy weather delays that impacted games across the Brazos Valley.

With a few exceptions, late starts ended up being the only issue Friday night. And local teams made up for the later starts with plenty of excitement.

In Brenham, the Cubs were one of the schools affected by a delay. Brenham’s home opener against Belton didn’t kick off until almost an hour after it was originally scheduled because of a lightning delay.

Once things got under way, quarterback Rylan Wooten put on a show as the senior scored six touchdowns and led the Cubs to a 42-7 victory. Wooten rushed for four scores and tossed two more.

“He was truly a dual-threat back there at quarterback, made some big plays for us,” said first-year Brenham head coach Danny Youngs who picked up his first victory in the program.

Along with Wooten, senior wide receivers Reid Robinson and Ian Steleter each had a couple big catches for the Cubs. On defense, middle linebacker Ricky Brown and defensive back Jabreon Moore shined.

“I think the defense from the first snap on defense really just got the momentum going our way,” Youngs said.

Youngs and the Cubs didn’t have time to savor the victory, because the Class 6A Bryan Vikings will be at Cub Stadium this week.

“It was great ‘cause we lost a tough one against Oak Ridge the week before,” Youngs said. “We let it get away from us. We thought we played well enough to win and we didn’t hang on at the end. So that was tough to have to sit a whole week and wait to play again, but I was really proud of our kids and the way they came out and competed especially after having to deal with almost an hour lightning delay.”

Another team that picked up its first win last week was Iola as the Bulldogs and new head coach Bo Barrow defeated Normangee 43-22.

The 14-point underdog Bulldogs came away with the road win.

“The key word of the week was execution,” Barrow said. “And we did that fairly well the other night — 191 passing yards, 226 rushing yards on 59 total plays and when you can do that and take care of the football, good things are going to happen for you.”

Senior quarterback Brian Crosby was one of the players that ‘had a pretty good night’ as Crosby tossed three touchdowns. Running back Kyler Dreher and wide receiver Cale Creamer also both found the end zone.

Senior middle linebacker Wesley Alexander, one of Barrow’s captains on and off the field, anchored the defense. He was joined by senior defensive back Cade Walton.

“When you are a coach, you want your kids to be successful,” Barrow said. “And that’s really and truly what I am proud of. It’s really not about me. It’s about my kids and I was happy to see a smile on their face.”

And out in Madisonville, the highly anticipated matchup between long-time rivals Navasota and the Mustangs took place and it delivered.

But ultimately, Navasota came away with the 27-21 win in overtime thanks to a game-winning touchdown by running back Deontray Scott. Head coach Casey Dacus knew that part of the Madisonville game plan was to slow down Scott but he was still proud of his effort.

“He had a bunch of what we called dirty runs, where he was getting 3, 4 or 5 yards, just keeping the sticks moving,” Dacus said. “He had a tough, gritty game.”

With a game plan of stopping the run, wideout Jaeveon Graves and fullback Chris Tejada went to work in the passing game. Tejada also was involved defensively as he recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score.

“[Tejada] caught two or three balls for 30 to 40 yards and then recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and just was kind of Johnny on the spot,” Dacus said. “He’s kind of an unsung hero for us. He does a lot of the dirty work, doesn’t really get recognition but I thought he stood out.”

Dacus felt that the humidity was a big factor late on his defenders as the humidity got to them along with the number of plays. The offense struggled to finish drives which wore out the defense which Madisonville used to its advantage to force overtime.

The Rattlers were led on defense by linebacker Chris Hickmon, while sophomore safety Jarrad Isaiah also played well.

Navasota ranked in Class 4A: After two victories, the Rattlers are ranked seventh in the latest Texas Football rankings in Class 4A Division 1. Navasota has been unranked the last two weeks.

Other teams in the Brazos Valley that saw movement included College Station moving up to No. 9 in 5A-I. Burton moved up to No. 3 in 2A-II. A&M Consolidated held firm at No. 3 in 5A-I. Franklin is still No. 1 in 3A-I.

Centerville dropped to No. 9 in 2A-I.

