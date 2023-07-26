At The Eagle’s ninth annual high school football media day, the word of the day was excitement.

Not only excitement for the upcoming season in which all 28 Brazos Valley high schools will put on pads and hope to play into December but also excitement for the annual event.

“I’m really excited,” Bryan senior wide receiver Tyson Turner said about coming to Wednesday’s media day. “Us older guys finally get to be leaders, and I love representing for media day, being able to talk about the team and how successful we’re going to be and all the work we’ve been putting in the summer. I just think it’s a great opportunity.”

From TAIAO to TAPPS all the way up to Class 6A, 27 high school football teams made the trip to Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium and fieldhouse Wednesday. The 27 schools combined to bring over 100 student-athletes who talked to the media outlets in the area.

Each player had their picture taken, filled out a questionnaire and had the opportunity to be interviewed by Brazos Valley television stations along with The Eagle.

The extra attention makes the hype for the upcoming season even stronger for some players.

“Coming to this, it makes me happy, “Normangee junior wide receiver Lincoln McAllister said. “I just want to prove myself on the field.”

For some of the student-athletes who attended, it also was a brand new experience.

Rudder’s Ryan Campbell and Hunter McGary were two of those first-timers to attend the annual event Wednesday. McGary, a senior lineman, was out of town when head coach Eric Ezar decided who would be representing the Rangers but returned home to the good news.

“It feels pretty exciting,” McGary said of attending Wednesday’s event. “This is my senior year, so I really have to show out. I really have to help my team do what they want to do.”

Campbell said that he and his teammates talked a little bit during the offseason about the annual event, but it didn’t really cross his mind until he was told he would be attending. By the end of the afternoon Wednesday after a round of interviews, the junior cornerback said he felt more like a seasoned pro at handling the media than when he started the event.

“I was a little nervous because this was my first time being on camera and stuff, but I love it,” Campbell said. “It’s great.”

While there were plenty of first-timers at the event, there were also some making a return trip to talk about their teams and upcoming season once again.

The opportunity to represent their teams wasn’t lost on several of the returning student-athletes. Calvert senior wide receiver Kevondre Corona and Leon senior quarterback Brock Bumpurs both talked about how they were glad to be back.

“I was psyched when [head coach Derek Thomas] told me,” Bumpurs said. “It’s just an honor to be here.”

Bumpurs added that he enjoys getting to come to the event because it’s a chance to hang out with his teammates and friends. He also enjoys getting to see the other schools from across the Brazos Valley.

He wasn’t alone as multiple players stopped throughout the day to chat with student-athletes from other schools. Some of the head coaches also did the same, chatting with both coaches and athletes from nearby towns or schools.