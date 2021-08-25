Finding his niche: How Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock picked up long snapping to fulfill his dream of playing at Texas A&M

This summer, Hancock said he attended a snapping camp at A&M and was offered a recruiting visit afterwards. On the visit, Hancock said he was offered the preferred walk-on spot and didn’t have to think twice about committing to the Aggies.

“There’s not a lot of kids who at an early age would take to it, but it shows you how laser-focused Levi is that he does a lot of individual work, goes to the Kohl’s camps and has been working at his craft, and it all ends up that he’s one of the best in the nation and he gets to go to his dream school,” Brazos Christian head coach Ben Hoffmeier said.

Hancock is more than a long snapper at Brazos Christian, however, serving as the Eagles’ starting quarterback and defensive end.

“The bottom line is you often find yourself saying: Is there anything Levi can’t do?” Hoffmeier said. “He’s a great runner. He’s a guy that’s 230 pounds and runs a 4.6 40. He’s got a rocket arm. We won the state tournament for 7-on-7 at the TAPPS level this year. So he can really do it with his arm and his legs. He’s an incredibly humble leader, and our kids love and respect him. As a quarterback, he makes our offense go, but on top of that, he’s happens to be our best defensive lineman, too, and also one of the best long snappers in the nation.”