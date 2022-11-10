Falls City 40, Bremond 36

GIDDINGs — Falls City’s Jacob Swierc scored on an 87-yard run in the fourth quarter, and the Beavers held on to top the Bremond Tigers 40-36 in the Class 2A Division II bi-district playoffs Thursday night.

Bremond’s Braylen Wortham ran for 165 yards and four touchdowns, including a 6-yard TD run in the fourth quarter that gave Bremond a 36-32 lead. Wortham also returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 22-20 halftime lead.

Bobby Drake also ran for 70 yards on 12 carries for Bremond (8-3).

Swierc led Falls City (7-4) with 160 yards and three TDs on just four carries. Braylon Johnson also ran for 90 yards on 21 carries.

Falls City advances to face Sabinal next week in the area playoffs.