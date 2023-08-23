The head coach may be new, but the standard for A&M Consolidated is still the same.

“We want to go 1-0 every week,” new head coach Brandon Schmidt said. “We want to be in the mix for a district championship. Consol’s made the playoffs I think 19 years in a row, so obviously making the playoffs has been kind of a standard here. We want to be a team that consistently makes a deep playoff run. We want to be four or five rounds deep, maybe have an opportunity to play for a state championship.”

Making deep runs in the postseason is something Schmidt knows all about as the former Prosper head coach led the Eagles to the state semifinals last season in Class 6A Division I before falling to eventual state-champion Duncanville.

Last season, Consol accomplished two of those goals by winning a share of the District 11-5A-I title and reaching the playoffs with a 6-1 mark in district play. In the playoffs, the Tigers reached the area round before falling to Fulshear to finish the season at 9-3.

This season, the Tigers will look to build off their 2022 work with a senior-laden team. Consol will have to reload in certain spots but is bringing back five starters on both sides of the ball and plenty of experienced players on the depth chart.

“We’ve got a lot of seniors, so we’re going to be a relatively experienced team,” Schmidt said.

That past experience will be useful as the Tigers have to adjust to a new offense and defense this season. So far the players the transition has been pretty smooth.

Consol senior Trace Meadows is moving from safety to outside linebacker this season but says he hasn’t had a hard time making the adjustment to his position change or the new defense.

“We’re going to be blitzing a whole lot,” Meadows said. “We’re going to be having a lot of fun. I think this is going to be the most fun defense I’ve ever played in. Me and my other outside linebacker [Michael Clark], we’re going to be flying across. Just wait, you’ll see.”

Meadows also expects big plays from fellow senior linebacker Heath Hammer, while Clark was Consol’s leading tackler last season as he finished the year with 99 total tackles as a junior.

“He absolutely just flies around with his hair on fire and is amazing to watch,” Meadows said. “I love to watch it.”

Schmidt echoed that same sentiment as Meadows, Clark and Hammer were all players that he pointed out on the defensive side of the ball. He also has been impressed with seniors Jordan Lynch and Myles Carter on the defensive line and senior DJ Darnell in the secondary.

“I think defensively it could be a special group,” Schmidt said.

On offense, a lot of the Tigers’ skill players will remain in place from last year’s team.

Consol quarterback Will Hargett returns for his junior season. As a sophomore, Hargett threw for 2,151 yards and 17 touchdowns in 12 games. His top target from last season is gone in Wesley Watson, who graduated and signed with Kansas State, but the Tigers still have plenty of pass catchers.

Senior wide receiver Payton Bjork led the team in receptions last season with 46. Along with Bjork, senior Keshun Thomas is expected to see snaps at both running back and receiver.

Thomas and fellow senior running back Trey Taylor combined for 1,565 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns last year. They’ll be joined in the backfield this season by newcomer Cameron Vines.

“We want to let our quarterback distribute the ball,” Schmidt said. “I think we’ve got some pretty good playmakers on offense, and we want to get the ball in their hands and let them do their thing.”

With all the returning talent on both sides of the ball, Consol’s goal for fall practice remains laser-focused at getting ready for the opener on Aug. 25 in Huntsville. Getting comfortable in Schmidt’s new system is job one.

“We obviously want to, right before the season starts, figure out the new offense and the new defense,” Meadows said. “Get everything installed that we can and then go fire on full cylinders.”