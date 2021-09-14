 Skip to main content
Eric Ezar now Rudder’s winningest football coach after last week's victory
Eric Ezar now Rudder's winningest football coach after last week's victory

Rudder head football coach Eric Ezar became the winningest coach in the school’s history Friday when he led the Rangers to a 51-0 victory at Elgin.

Now in his third season with the Rangers, Ezar improved his Rudder record to 14-9.

The Rangers (3-0) have opened the season with three straight victories but had this week’s home game against Port Lavaca Calhoun canceled. Calhoun pulled out of the game due to Hurricane Nicholas, which began hitting the Texas-Louisiana coastal region with rain earlier this week.

Rudder’s JV football team rescheduled a home game with Lexington at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rudder’s on-campus stadium.

