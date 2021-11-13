East Bernard 31, Lexington 23

CUERO — East Bernard scored 24 unanswered points and held off Lexington 31-23 on Friday in the Class 3A Division II bi-district playoffs. Lexington’s Sheldon Springer completed 13 of 31 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions, and he ran for 48 yards and another TD on nine carries. Daylon Washington led the Eagles (6-5) in receiving with five catches for 112 yards and a TD. Kieth Wolridge also caught a 38-yard TD pass from Springer. Dallas Novicke threw two TD passes to Caleb Magness and ran for a TD for East Bernard (9-2).