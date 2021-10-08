Early miscues cost Rudder first loss of season at Montgomery

MONTGOMERY — Offensive mistakes added up took quickly for the Rudder football team to overcome in a 38-13 loss to Montgomery on Friday night in District 10-5A Division II action at Montgomery ISD Stadium.
After its best start in school history, Rudder (5-1, 2-1) tasted defeat for the first time this fall, yet head coach Eric Ezar said he was pleased with the character his team showed on the tough night.
“There were no helmets thrown,” Ezar said. “They didn’t get upset. They know that this is a learning tool, that if we’re going to make the playoffs and do something in the playoffs you’re going to play good teams. Montgomery’s a good team.”
Things appeared a bit off for the Rudder offense from its first drive of the game, and Montgomery (6-0, 2-0) used three first-half interceptions to build a 28-0 halftime lead.
Montgomery safety Bryce Treille intercepted a pass on the third play from scrimmage and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game. Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar finished the night 20-of-35 passing for 153 yards, throwing two more first-half interceptions after the Rangers reached Bear territory.
“We started off with that tipped interception, and then it kind of went downhill from there,” Eric Ezar said. “We couldn’t quite get in a rhythm in the passing game.”
Montgomery running back Jalen Washington proved strong and slippery on the ground, leading the Bears in rushing with 110 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. He had 104 yards and TD runs of 7, 20 and 31 yards in the first half.
“I think we have a good defense. They just played well,” Ezar said. “I don’t really think our defense played bad tonight. I think it was our offense didn’t pick them up. ... I think I knew when we came in we were going to have to outscore them, and we scored 13 points. That’s not going to beat Montgomery.”
Tre McClenton helped keep things respectable for Rudder in the second half. He finished with a team-high 132 yards on 13 carries.
Montgomery opened the third-quarter scoring with a 41-yard field goal, while McClenton scored on a 10-yard run with 40 seconds left in the quarter. Later, McClenton sprung a 91-yard TD run with 8:06 left in the game.
“I was proud of the guys. They didn’t quit,” Ezar said. “Tre came up with a huge play. We threw and caught the ball well. I thought Holmes had a touchdown in the end zone that they didn’t call, but we fought until the end. We never quit.”
Montgomery will travel to face A&M Consolidated next Friday for a chance to take the district lead. Meanwhile, Rudder looks to bounce back next Friday at home against Fulshear (4-2, 1-1), which was off on Friday. After the game, Rudder captain MJ Heard spoke to the team with words of encouragement.
“That’s the leadership that’s hopefully going to take us into the playoffs,” Ezar said of Heard. “We’re going to have to regroup, and Fulshear’s had two weeks to prepare for us, so they’re going to be ready and try to knock us off. Then we’ve got Consol and Lamar, so we’ve got three big games to go, and we need to get two or three of those games to get in [the playoffs], I think.”