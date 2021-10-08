Early miscues cost Rudder first loss of season at Montgomery

Montgomery running back Jalen Washington proved strong and slippery on the ground, leading the Bears in rushing with 110 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. He had 104 yards and TD runs of 7, 20 and 31 yards in the first half.

“I think we have a good defense. They just played well,” Ezar said. “I don’t really think our defense played bad tonight. I think it was our offense didn’t pick them up. ... I think I knew when we came in we were going to have to outscore them, and we scored 13 points. That’s not going to beat Montgomery.”

Tre McClenton helped keep things respectable for Rudder in the second half. He finished with a team-high 132 yards on 13 carries.

Montgomery opened the third-quarter scoring with a 41-yard field goal, while McClenton scored on a 10-yard run with 40 seconds left in the quarter. Later, McClenton sprung a 91-yard TD run with 8:06 left in the game.

“I was proud of the guys. They didn’t quit,” Ezar said. “Tre came up with a huge play. We threw and caught the ball well. I thought Holmes had a touchdown in the end zone that they didn’t call, but we fought until the end. We never quit.”