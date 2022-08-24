Early matchups loom large for St. Joseph football team in 2022

Every game is important, but two weeks in particular this season likely will set the tone for the St. Joseph football team.

The Week 3 matchup against crosstown rival Allen Academy and the Week 4 showdown against district foe Baytown Christian are big games for the Eagles in 2022.

And head coach Alec Castilleja and his players know it.

“Our Week 3, 4 matchups are definitely some big games for us,” Castilleja said.

The series between Castilleja’s Eagles and the Allen Academy Rams has been even the last four years with each team winning twice. Castilleja said it’s always a good game and a competitive one. This year, the game will be at Allen Academy.

And in Week 4, St. Joseph is back on the road to take on Baytown Christian in TAPPS 6-man District 5 Division III play. Castilleja says St. Joseph typically plays Baytown Christian in the final game of district play when it has been for the championship the last two years.

Now the Eagles get Baytown Christian to open their district march.

“I feel like it really pushes us because we really got to get ready quick,” junior quarterback Marc Mishler said about Weeks 3 and 4. “Those are some of our biggest games of the season, so we really have to work hard through the summer to get prepared for those games.”

Last season, St. Joseph finished 9-3 overall with a 3-0 record in district. The season came to an end in the second round of the playoffs as St. Joseph was two games away from a state title appearance.

For Castilleja, one of the goals this season is to get past the second round, which is where the Eagles’ last two seasons have ended.

“Some expectations for us are to compete to the best of our abilities but to overcome that regional final wall that we’ve been hitting,” Castilleja said. “Getting past that and get to the state championship.”

Looking at his roster, the Eagles have plenty of talent to do it. The team has 16 returning players and four freshmen coming in.

Offensively, St. Joseph is led by its big-time playmaker at quarterback in Mishler and talented junior running back Jackson Carey.

Castilleja said Carey is especially important for the Eagles.

“He knows our system and is probably one of the best leaders we ever had come through the program and definitely has improved year to year,” Castilleja said. “This is his year to kind of take the reins of the offense and do what he needs to do to help us become successful.”

With experience in the backfield, the Eagles will be younger at wide receiver. Castilleja said that legacy sophomore wideout Peter Najvar is primed to lead a group full of talent.

“Our receiver core is going to be strong led by Peter Najvar,” Castilleja said. “He’s stepping into the role. He’s had two brothers that were all-state for us that have come through this program, very successful, great, great young men, and he’s following in their footsteps and kind of setting his own path to success. He’ll be a sophomore this year but definitely lead that receiver core.”

Along with those three on offense, Carey and Mishler themselves felt that the team’s three linemen in Cameron Phillips, Luke South and Walker West are all key to St. Joseph’s success. On defense, Carey points to linebacker Bryant Hutka, who is always there to fill the gap and rack up tackles.

Even with a challenging schedule ahead, St. Joseph can’t wait to start the season. Mishler says entering 2022 is the most excited he’s ever been to play football, and Carey said he’s ready to get back under those Friday night lights.

“Oh, it’s great to be back,” Carey said. “It’s been a long year without it, and our team looks promising, so I’m ready to see what we can do.”