Du'wayne Paulhill's knowledge of game, infectious attitude make him prime leader for Bryan

When Bryan’s Du’wayne Paulhill first started playing football, running end zone to end zone was his favorite way to burn all the energy he had. Although his outlook on the sport has changed since, Paulhill’s kid-like energy remains and has made him a staple on the Vikings’ roster.

“He’s got a big smile that can be infectious to anybody that he meets,” defensive coordinator Bret Page said. “He’s a very personable guy, but one of the main things is he has a no-nonsense attitude and I think he leads by example. He gets out there on the practice field or on the game field and it’s time to go to work, and he gets those people around him to do the same thing.”

Putting the team first, Bryan’s do-everything Paulhill will try to lead the Vikings to victory against College Park at 7 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

“It’s really nice knowing that your teammates or your friends are succeeding and we all came from the same place,” he said.

Now primarily a running back and safety, Paulhill has dreamed of playing in the NFL since starting tackle football in fifth grade. He’s now a three-year varsity starter for Bryan and coming off an explosive junior season with 67 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and eight touchdowns.