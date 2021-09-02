Du'wayne Paulhill's knowledge of game, infectious attitude make him prime leader for Bryan

When Bryan’s Du’wayne Paulhill first started playing football, running end zone to end zone was his favorite way to burn all the energy he had. Although his outlook on the sport has changed since, Paulhill’s kid-like energy remains and has made him a staple on the Vikings’ roster.
“He’s got a big smile that can be infectious to anybody that he meets,” defensive coordinator Bret Page said. “He’s a very personable guy, but one of the main things is he has a no-nonsense attitude and I think he leads by example. He gets out there on the practice field or on the game field and it’s time to go to work, and he gets those people around him to do the same thing.”
Putting the team first, Bryan’s do-everything Paulhill will try to lead the Vikings to victory against College Park at 7 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.
“It’s really nice knowing that your teammates or your friends are succeeding and we all came from the same place,” he said.
Now primarily a running back and safety, Paulhill has dreamed of playing in the NFL since starting tackle football in fifth grade. He’s now a three-year varsity starter for Bryan and coming off an explosive junior season with 67 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and eight touchdowns.
Improving is always top of mind for Paulhill, who’s off to a good start this year with 71 all-purpose yards, a TD and an interception in the Vikings’ 44-14 loss to Lucas Lovejoy last week.
“I try to work on what’s best for me and what I feel like I’m best at and try to excel with that,” said Paulhill, who calls NFL players Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams, Jaylon Smith and Sean Taylor big influences. “I just try to make sure I have something that really stands out like them.”
Indeed, his coaches say he’s always trying to learn more.
“What makes him stand out is he’s just a natural student of the game,” Page said. “He understands what to do. It doesn’t really matter what position he’s playing. He just understands how the game flows.”
Speed is undoubtedly key to Paulhill’s everyday training, and improving his quickness became a goal this season after he grew to 210 pounds during quarantine, he said. Now at 195, he said he’s moving faster and has lowered his time in the 40-yard dash from 4.7 to 4.5 seconds.
Paulhill still has his sights on playing in college but knows ultimately the recruiting process is out of his control. He’s focused on enjoying his senior year, and if he gets offered a scholarship to play football, he wants the school also to meet his educational goals. He hopes to become either a psychologist or psychiatrist.
“I like helping people and I understand people pretty well,” Paulhill said. “So getting to know the brain and why people do what they do and helping others are big on my list.”