DT Joey Lightfoot filling multiple roles for A&M Consolidated football team

Joey Lightfoot can do it all.

The A&M Consolidated senior wreaks havoc at defensive tackle, plays on the offensive line when needed and even takes snaps as a blocking back. He also competes as a powerlifter and in the shot put and discus as a member of the Tigers’ track and field team.

“I just like competing,” Lightfoot said. “I just like being an athlete. I don’t like not doing a sport. Year round, I’m always doing something. I only have probably like the last month of the school year where I don’t have anything. I just enjoy competing and stuff like that.”

Lightfoot has helped anchor Consol’s defensive line this season. The all-around athlete has 17 total tackles, five for a loss with two sacks through the first four games.

Any minute though, Lightfoot is ready to go in along the offensive line or wherever else needed.

“He shows that he’s not one of those that goes out there tired,” Consol head football coach Lee Fedora said. “When we got to put in him at jumbo and he’s back there like a running back, going around blocking and he’s on defense the whole time, he’s not one who complains about I’m too tired to do it. He’s one that just wants to win games.”

While Lighfoot’s a quarterback’s worst nightmare now, it wasn’t always that way.

When Lightfoot first started playing tackle football in seventh grade, he was just on the offensive line. He did have a brief stint at defensive end but other than that, Lightfoot was all about protecting the quarterback.

Heading into his junior year, coaches moved him to defense. Fedora said it wasn’t easy because both the offensive line and defensive line coaches wanted Lightfoot to stay on their side of the ball. Still, Fedora made the switch.

“We always say you can win games with offense but you win championships with defense, and we needed him on the defensive front,” Fedora said. “And that’s where we put him to make sure.”

Lightfoot said he showed up to one of the spring practices and found out he was moving to the defense. The switch wasn’t easy at first, but Lightfoot said the coaches made the transition easier.

“Definitely the coaches like coach [Ray Kavanaugh] and coach [Sonny Soltis] have helped a lot,” Lightfoot said. “My junior year, Coach Kavanaugh was the defensive tackle coach and now it’s Coach Soltis. They’ve both helped a lot, because I never played it before.”

He soon found out that he preferred playing on the defensive line as it came more natural to him.

“On D-line, he’s one of our leaders,” Fedora said. “He does a great job taking on blocks and allowing our linebackers to fill their gaps and do those type things. And then as a leader on the team, I think the big thing is he knows it’s never about him. He’s always worried about his teammates playing well and doing good to where we keep winning games.”

And along with the help from his coaches, Lightfoot’s powerlifting and shot put skills have helped him in the trenches as well. Lightfoot started powerlifting as a freshman and has taken part in the shot put and discus since seventh grade.

“Powerlifting has helped me get way stronger than I would have been if I didn’t do it,” Lightfoot said. “Shot put and discus helps a lot with generating power and understanding how your body generates power. It really helps for D-line.”