Dime Box won't field football team this fall

Dime Box High School won’t field a football team this fall due to not having enough players, head coach Rick Frey said Friday.

Dime Box competes in the UIL’s Class A, which is six-man. Frey said he knew numbers would be close, expecting to have between six and eight players, but saw after the first couple of days of practice the team wouldn’t reach six players. He called the season to allow Dime Box’s opponents to find other games.

Frey said Dime Box is launching a junior high team this fall and expects the high school team to return to the gridiron next season.

“It’s one of those things in six-man football,” Frey said. “It happens quite a bit. I’ve been a couple other schools where that’s happened. It’s just part of the game. We still intend to be competitive in other sports. We’re going to have a pretty competitive cross county team. Our basketball team will for sure be competitive. That’s always a little bit disappointing when you coach football, but it’s just one of those things you learn to deal with in six-man and we’ll coach up our junior high and be ready to go again next year.”