Diego Cardenas making difference for A&M Consolidated defense in return to football

When A&M Consolidated defensive end Diego Cardenas sets his mind to something, he makes it happen.

The talented cross country and track athlete decided to return to football this offseason and says the difficult return back to the gridiron wasn’t going to stop him.

“I knew it would probably be hard to transition back, but I just wanted that challenge,” Cardenas said. “I saw it as a challenge, and I grinded all summer ... like a lot. After track ended, I started grinding because I knew I had to catch up.”

And while it took a whole offseason of work, the speedy athlete is back to flying downfield, making plays and doing whatever he can to help the Tiger defense.

“In my first few games, in like the scrimmages for football, I would still fly around, but I missed a couple tackles,” Cardenas said. “I was just rusty, but now I’m back in the groove of things. I’m on pace.”

Through nine games, Cardenas has 32 total tackles, four for a loss, three sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

“When he wanted to come back, it was great,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “He was a hard worker, and he’s got a lot of speed out there. That’s why we have him on almost all of our special teams because he likes to fly down and tackle. It was good to have him back.”

The speedster played football in middle school and as a freshman before wanting to focus on cross country and track full-time. With cross country and football both being fall sports, Cardenas would sometimes take part in a middle school cross country meet in the morning then have a football game in the afternoon.

“I was always good at running ever since I was little,” Cardenas said. “My parents told me I ran around all the time. That’s all I did. I always enjoyed running, so when I made the transition, it was more just like I wanted to see if I could accomplish something if I focused on it more.”

And after two seasons of focusing on cross country and track, Cardenas decided to come back to football ahead of his senior season. He still supports his old cross country teammates as a fan and plans to continue to take part in track this spring. Cardenas runs in the 800 meters and the 4x400 relay for the Tigers.

As soon as last track season ended, he got to work in the weight room to get ready for his return to football.

“I think I went to the gym six days a week because I like to have a rest day,” Cardenas said. “That’s where your muscles really recuperate, so you can go hard again during the week. I didn’t run as much, but I did a lot of lifting. And then when boot camp came around, I did not do as much lifting on my own but I did try to do some because I knew I really wanted to catch up.”

And while it took some time to get up to speed on the field, it didn’t take long for Cardenas and his teammates to remember each other. In fact, the warm welcome from his old teammates and coaches also helped keep him motivated during his offseason work.

“When you’re actually there, meeting with old teammates again and them being like, oh, hey, welcome back ... they were really happy that I was back,” Cardenas said. “Coaches were surprised that I was back. They were like, wow, you’re coming back. Awesome. And that really boosted me to continue.”

• NOTES — Consol (7-2, 5-1) will host Leander Glenn (5-4, 3-3) at 6 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium in District 11-5A Division I. Consol, College Station and Georgetown entered the week tied for first in district play with Cedar Park (4-5, 4-2) alone in fourth and Glenn one game behind in fifth.