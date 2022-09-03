Delvin Gantt's OT touchdown lifts Burton over Hearne 6-0

CALDWELL — In a game rife with missed opportunities, Burton senior wide receiver Delvin Gantt was the difference maker.

Points came at a premium Friday night as the Panthers edged past Hearne 6-0 in overtime at Caldwell’s Hornet Stadium after the game was moved from Hearne’s Wood Field due to wet field conditions.

Hearne received the ball to begin overtime but had its fourth-down pass intercepted in the end zone by senior defensive back Tanner Gore. Gantt opened Burton’s OT possession with a 3-yard run then scored the game-winner on a 22-yard run.

“I was just hoping I broke for it, because all game I had been slipping on the turf,” Gantt said while thanking the fans in attendance. “When I saw my man get the block on the inside, I hit the hole and hoped to make it.”

Given the offense’s struggles, Gantt said it was reassuring to have a strong defense to rely on. The Panther defenders reeled in three interceptions and forced a fumble and another turnover on downs.

“That’s one thing our head coach [Jason Hodde] takes pride in,” Gantt said. “He also takes pride in our offense, but that’s one thing he doesn’t let up on. We’ve got to be good on defense throughout the season.”

Hearne’s defense also kept the Eagles in the game, forcing two fumbles and two turnovers on downs.

“[I’m] proud of the defense, proud of all of our guys for hanging in there and not giving up,” Hearne sixth-year head coach Ricky Sargent said. “[Burton] is a very good football team, so I’m proud of our guys for persevering.”

After a 30-minute lightning delay disrupted the game with three minutes left in the first quarter, both teams threatened to score on multiple occasions.

Burton managed to reach the Hearne 24-yard line early in the second quarter, but the Panthers fumbled a snap on fourth-and-2, and Hearne took over on downs. Two plays later, the Eagles’ senior quarterback Keyshawn Langham threw what would’ve been a 67-yard touchdown pass, but a holding penalty negated the score. Later in the possession, Hearne turned the ball over on downs.

In the third quarter, a 20-yard run by Langham set up the Eagles at the Panthers’ 5 only to have the ball stripped on the next play and returned by Burton to the Hearne 48. The Panthers reached a fourth-and-goal at the Hearne’s 8, but a fumbled hold on a field goal attempt led to a turnover on downs.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Hearne recovered a Burton fumble at the Panther 33 and marched into the red zone. But again defense ruled as Burton junior defensive back T.J. Webster intercepted a pass in the end zone for a touchback.

With the clock winding down, the Panthers gained 70 yards on four straight runs, including a 33-yard dash by Gantt, but Hearne stopped Burton at the Eagles’ 10 as time expired in regulation.

Both teams return to the gridiron at 7:30 p.m. next Friday with road games as Burton travels to Schulenburg and Hearne plays at Elkhart.