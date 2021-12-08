Defensive lineman Caleb Skow enjoying final ride with College Station football team

Putting things under a microscope has helped Caleb Skow during his football career.

The College Station defensive lineman was first introduced to football by watching Texas A&M play on Saturdays, but Skow’s focus was more on former defensive end Myles Garrett’s agility rather than which team was winning. Similarly, when Skow moved up to varsity before his sophomore year, he started going to one-on-one film sessions with coaches in an attempt to improve his technique and keep up with the more veteran players.

Almost two years later, Skow can still be found soaking up everything about football, whether it’s taking a few minutes to listen to music before games or coming into Saturday film study prepared with a list of things he can improve on.

“I definitely am happy about the game, especially if we win,” Skow said, “but almost immediately after games, my head’s going to film and what I can work on for the upcoming week.”

The combination of hard work and thorough study has helped Skow grow into a force in the trenches as a three-year letterwinner for the Cougars. In 14 games this season, he has 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight quarterback pressures, six sacks and a fumble recovery.