Defensive lineman Caleb Skow enjoying final ride with College Station football team

Putting things under a microscope has helped Caleb Skow during his football career.
The College Station defensive lineman was first introduced to football by watching Texas A&M play on Saturdays, but Skow’s focus was more on former defensive end Myles Garrett’s agility rather than which team was winning. Similarly, when Skow moved up to varsity before his sophomore year, he started going to one-on-one film sessions with coaches in an attempt to improve his technique and keep up with the more veteran players.
Almost two years later, Skow can still be found soaking up everything about football, whether it’s taking a few minutes to listen to music before games or coming into Saturday film study prepared with a list of things he can improve on.
“I definitely am happy about the game, especially if we win,” Skow said, “but almost immediately after games, my head’s going to film and what I can work on for the upcoming week.”
The combination of hard work and thorough study has helped Skow grow into a force in the trenches as a three-year letterwinner for the Cougars. In 14 games this season, he has 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight quarterback pressures, six sacks and a fumble recovery.
“The controllable thing that he has is his technique,” defensive line coach Gregg Frashure said. “All the way from his freshman year that is something that he has really dialed in on. I could tell even when he was young that his attention to detail was very high.”
Frashure said Skow is a “second effort” player, often being the second person to get to the ball handler and helping his teammates finish plays.
Skow suffered a back injury during his freshman season, but aside from doing weekly stretches, it hasn’t hindered his ability to move easily around the field. In fact, Skow has a pro agility time of 4.26 seconds and can lift 275 pounds in a power clean, which Frashure says contributes to his success against offensive lineman.
“He’s got a great pro agility, but a big part of it is he’s really quick,” Frashure said. “He’s super efficient, and he doesn’t take false steps. In the games that he’s really successful and very productive, he’s efficient. The games were he’s less productive, he takes bad steps, is not as efficient or misreads things, and he knows that.”
Skow’s three years of varsity experience has also turned him into a key leader for the Cougars. Skow said he learned a lot from upperclassman as a sophomore on varsity.
“Over the past three years, I’ve been able to use them as an example, especially Isaac Alvarez from last year,” Skow said. “He was a big leader and a really good friend to me. I’m just trying to follow in their footsteps and be the leader to these younger guys.”
Skow’s family has been a big part of his football career and said he’s had about 20 family members loaded with signs and cow bells at each game this year. He said his favorite moment this season was celebrating with College Station fans after making a sack on fourth down against District 8-5A Division I rival Magnolia West in the Cougars’ 41-20 win on Nov. 5.
“It’s amazing,” Skow said of the Cougars’ 14-0 season. “I wouldn’t say that we’re surprised with this because all the seniors have been working up to this for the past six years since we’ve been playing together. So it’s a great experience, but it’s sort of what we expected.”
The Cougars hope to continue the winning streak when they face Mansfield Summit (11-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.
For Skow, playing in a state championship game has been a lifelong dream.
“Ever since I can remember I’ve wanted to play football,” Skow said. “Watching the Aggies growing up was just really awesome, so this is just a dream come true.”
NOTES — The College Station-Mansfield Summit winner will face either Katy Paetow or Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in the state title game at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... Skow’s sister Ellie is a freshman on College Station’s powerlifting team, which Frashure coaches. “It’s been cool watching her come up and sort of pass the flame on to her,” Skow said. “I’m looking forward to her in the upcoming years.”