Defense helps the Rudder football team hold off Houston Fulshear 17-12 on Homecoming

Despite the turnovers, Rudder went into halftime up 6-0 thanks to highlight-reel catch from Nate Figgers, who reached over the helmet of a Fulshear defender and brought down a 29-yard TD pass from quarterback EJ Ezar deep in the end zone. The Rangers scored on the previous play when Ezar connected with Figgers, but it was wiped way after Rudder was called for blocking below the waist.

Heard Jr. said with the offensive struggles, keeping the Chargers out of the end zone in the first half was crucial.

“They came in the No. 1 offense in the district,” Heard Jr. said, “and [they grab] 400 yards a game and scoring 32 to 28 points, and we were like ‘That can’t happen on our Homecoming.’”

Schomberg grabbed another interception from Ezar to open the third quarter, but the Rangers put up 11 points on their next two possessions to build a 17-0 lead. A 19-yard field goal from Antonio Gonzalez and a 9-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion from Ezar was all the Rangers needed to hold on for a win.

It was the perfect cap on the night for the Ezar family, who saw EJ get crowned Homecoming King during halftime.