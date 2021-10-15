Defense helps the Rudder football team hold off Houston Fulshear 17-12 on Homecoming

Rudder’s defense put on a show for the large Homecoming crowd at Merrill Green Stadium, holding District 10-5A Division II’s top offense Houston Fulshear to just 77 yards in the first half on its way to a 17-12 victory Friday night.
The unit made up for two offensive turnovers in the opening quarters by grabbing two sacks, an interception and three key stops on third down. Rudder (6-1, 3-1) also stopped a crucial fourth-and-one conversion attempt midway through the first quarter after Fulshear used a fake punt on fourth down to extend its drive.
Fulshear (4-3, 1-2) also struggled with penalties and racked up 10 for 110 yards Friday.
“I’m proud of my boys. We overcame a lot,” senior defensive back Marcus Heard Jr. said. “To the eye that’s a defensive game and we take pride in that. We went to work, we were resilient and we were able to hold the ship down.”
The Rangers offense, however, couldn’t find a rhythm and struggled to convert in the red zone in the first half. Rudder turned over the ball at Fulshear’s 3-yard line twice off a fumble and interception by the Chargers’ Maverick Schomburg.
“We’re still making silly turnovers, but it’s just something we have to get over,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “We moved the ball fairly well, but two turnovers on the [3-yard line] that’s not good. It shouldn’t have been that close, but it’s a win.”
Despite the turnovers, Rudder went into halftime up 6-0 thanks to highlight-reel catch from Nate Figgers, who reached over the helmet of a Fulshear defender and brought down a 29-yard TD pass from quarterback EJ Ezar deep in the end zone. The Rangers scored on the previous play when Ezar connected with Figgers, but it was wiped way after Rudder was called for blocking below the waist.
Heard Jr. said with the offensive struggles, keeping the Chargers out of the end zone in the first half was crucial.
“They came in the No. 1 offense in the district,” Heard Jr. said, “and [they grab] 400 yards a game and scoring 32 to 28 points, and we were like ‘That can’t happen on our Homecoming.’”
Schomberg grabbed another interception from Ezar to open the third quarter, but the Rangers put up 11 points on their next two possessions to build a 17-0 lead. A 19-yard field goal from Antonio Gonzalez and a 9-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion from Ezar was all the Rangers needed to hold on for a win.
It was the perfect cap on the night for the Ezar family, who saw EJ get crowned Homecoming King during halftime.
“That was real crucial,” Eric Ezar said of EJ’s touchdown, “because I know [Fulshear] always goes for two so if we were able to get ahead by three scores, then that was going to hurt them and it did. It took a little air out of them.”
Both teams racked up penalties in the final moments of the fourth quarter, but Fulshear still managed to put up 12 points off two big touchdown passes from quarterback Parker Williams. The junior found Gavin Waits on a 9-yard pass and Tate Struble on a 27-yarder with 1:01 left in the game. But Rudder’s defense stopped both 2-point conversion attempts to keep Fulshear at bay.
The Rangers are now tied for second in 10-5A-II with A&M Consolidated, which lost to undefeated Montgomery 35-28 on Friday. Rudder is looking for its first playoff berth and Eric Ezar said beating Fulshear was crucial to getting there. Rudder is off next week and will be at Consol on Oct. 29.
“It’ll be real nice [to be off]. We have to go play A&M Consolidated so they’re going to be a really tough team,” Eric Ezar said.