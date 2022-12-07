DB Isiah Pennygraph stepping up for College Station football team on defense

One of the key plays during College Station’s dramatic goal-line stand against Smithson Valley last week might not have happened if it wasn’t for a position change.

Cougar defensive back Isiah Pennygraph tackled wide receiver Quentin Sampson at the 1-yard line, holding the Ranger to a 5-yard gain with seconds remaining in the game. Two plays after Pennygraph’s stop, the Cougars were celebrating their win after Harrison Robinson’s game-saving tackle.

Pennygraph began his football career on offense, but once he switched over, he settled into a new mindset.

“I came over [to defense], and it was like okay, I had to let go of the touchdowns,” Pennygraph said. “Now I got the mentality I’m trying to hit people. Now I’m trying to come down and crack people like all my teammates, especially my safeties.”

Pennygraph started playing football in seventh grade as a wide receiver then later a running back. He remained on offense until his junior season when he switched over and started playing defensive back.

Pennygraph said the transition to defense was pretty easy, and he quickly grew to like playing on that side of the ball. He started out as a safety but never saw any game action at the position. He began seeing the field as a cornerback, but with talented guys ahead of him, it was mostly in a reserve role.

Pennygraph kept working hard on his skills and credits former assistant coaches DeMarques Jones and Kyle King along with teammate AJ Tisdell for helping turn him into a defensive back. Both Jones and King are now coaching at Decatur with former College Station head coach Steve Huff.

“Really Coach Jones made me, but Coach King would help me out,” Pennygraph said. “He’d tell me all that. AJ [Tisdell] would help me a lot, teach me a lot of stuff. I learned a lot from him.”

And while the switch to defense was pretty smooth, getting used to the varsity game was a little more challenging for Pennygraph. He laughs about it now, but the speed and the intensity of the varsity level was a lot to handle, especially in his first game against Cleveland last season.

“I was like okay these boys are playing for real,” Pennygraph said of his first varsity game. “They’re out here serious. I had to lock in, started getting more into the game.”

He spent the offseason and summer working out alongside Tisdell as the pair improved their footwork and speed together. Pennygraph also attended camps and hit the weight room hard.

“I was building up, getting better and stuff,” Pennygraph said. “[Cornerbacks coach Edgar] De Luna helped me a little bit too this year, got me to where I am at.”

The results started showing for Pennygraph during the summer 7-on-7 season. College Station often faced talented receivers, but one day in particular Pennygraph had to lead the way as Tisdell wasn’t there.

He held his man to one catch and knew his work was starting to pay off, but he wasn’t satisfied.

“I was like, okay, I got where I want, but I still want to get better,” Pennygraph said. “I haven’t reached my top tier yet. I’ve only been at corner for a year, so I’m still trying to work on that and get better. I’m trying to see where I can go.”

This season, his first as a full-time starter, Pennygraph has 40 tackles and 14 pass breakups. He had a season-high six tackles last week in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals as College Station (12-2) held off Smithson Valley 26-21 to set up this week’s state semifinal against Corpus Christian Veterans Memorial (12-2).

“It’s been a long journey. I’ll tell you that,” De Luna laughed. “Sometimes I sit and I think about what they have done and everything they have done over the summer, 7-on-7, elite camp. That stuff’s not easy. The way [Pennygraph] is playing right now, it’s been coming because of the work he put in in the past. That’s really helped him. He just shows up and goes to work. It’s not just him showing up, checking a box. He’s intentional about what he’s doing and about what he wants to get out of every workout.”