Danny Mitchell taking over in Normangee with eye on district schedule

Danny Mitchell is up for the challenge.

The first-year head football coach at Normangee estimates that the Panthers will have only about five or six returning players on both sides of the ball.

But Mitchell and the returning players aren’t worrying about their lack of experience. Instead they are embracing the chance to set the tone for Normangee’s future.

“We’re just looking to make them better, more than ourselves,” junior wide receiver Dallas Jones said. “We’re always looking to better ourselves, but the future is them, not us, so we’re more focused on them than us right now.”

Normangee finished 5-6 overall and 3-2 in District 11-2A-I last season. The campaign ended with a first-round playoff lost to Hearne.

Mitchell was hired late in the offseason after serving as an assistant at Madisonville last year.

“It’s an exciting time,” Mitchell said. “We’ve come in. The community’s embraced us. The boys have bought in. It’s been really good so far.”

One of the players that Mitchell has seen that buy-in from is Jones.

Jones is one of Normangee’s returning standouts, and Mitchell has been thankful for his presence throughout the offseason. The junior wideout said he wasn’t the leader he wanted to be last season, and his goal this year is to change that.

“I didn’t really set an example for anyone, and I felt like I should be doing that this year, because I’ve noticed that more people look up to the older guys, and I definitely feel like I should be more of a leader,” Jones said.

Mitchell has seen other players stepping up during his first season. Junior offensive lineman Jace Metzer, senior safety Dalton Stewart and senior linebacker Kade Stone have all done their part to help bring along the younger players as the Panthers prepare for 2023.

“We’re going to have to play some younger guys, so those [older] guys are really going to have to step up, especially early in the season,” Mitchell said. “And by midseason, if they’ve got those guys coming along and we’re clicking on all cylinders, we should be fine.”

Looking at his team’s schedule, Mitchell can’t wait for district play this year. Normangee will be in District 12-2A-I with rivals Leon and Centerville along with Corrigan-Camden, Groveton and West Hardin.

By district time, Mitchell feels like his team will have that all-important experience under its belt, and it will be a clean slate for the Panthers.

“I have every district game circled. Those are the ones that matter,” Mitchell said. “Early in the season, like I said, we’re going to take our lumps. I know we are, and that’s just the way things are. New staff, playing with young guys, that’s going to happen.

“But to me, it’s a clean slate when we start district. Every district game is important. They’re all just as important as any other one. The better teams in our district, the ones that are picked, are later in our schedule, so that’s a good thing for us. So every district game has a star next to it.”

So while both players and coaches know the early goings of the season will feature some growing pains, the end goal is still the same.

Mitchell is hoping to cap off year one in charge of the Panthers with a playoff appearance.

“Hopefully, the middle of the season, those younger guys pick up the pace of the game, get to where we need it to be, and if we’re clicking late in the year anything can happen,” Mitchell said. “Overall, our goal is to get into the playoffs.”