Daniel dominates in A&M Consolidated’s season-opening 68-7 win over Waco U

Later, Daniel showed his athleticism by directing a pair of scrambling throws for touchdowns, one each to Thomas and Greaves, who finished as the Tigers’ leading receiver with four catches for 143 yards and three TDs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s the big thing that shows about Brodie,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “He’s a dual-threat guy that when teams are going to get pressure on him, he can still get out of the pocket and find open receivers or run the ball. I thought he did a great job tonight.”

Strong special teams and defense contributed to Consol’s commanding victory.

University committed to running the ball out of a spread look, only passing six times for 9 yards, but the Tigers corralled Trojan ball carriers well. University rushed for 164 yards on 40 carries, averaging just 4.1 yards per carry. Turnovers troubled the Trojans, too, as the Tigers used three takeaways to build their substantial first-half lead. Major Shulse and Roderick Taylor had fumble recoveries for Consol.

“I was really pleased with our defense, wrapping up guys and flying to the football,” Fedora said. “In our last scrimmage, we didn’t tackle as well, but I thought they did a really good job.”