Daniel dominates in A&M Consolidated’s season-opening 68-7 win over Waco U

One of A&M Consolidated’s biggest questions entering the 2021 season surrounded the quarterback position.
Senior Brodie Daniel answered some of those questions for the Tigers with a seven-touchdown performance under center in Consol’s season-opening 69-7 win over Waco University on Friday night at Tigerland Stadium.
Playing almost three quarters in his first start at quarterback, Daniel threw for 313 yards and seven TDs, completing 14 of 21 passes.
He threw for 262 yards and six touchdowns on 10-of-14 passing to help give Consol a comfortable 48-0 halftime lead. The Tigers raced to a 34-0 lead with 2:32 left in the first quarter as Daniel started the game 7-of-8 passing for 232 yards and five touchdowns.
“It’s definitely going to give us a lot of confidence going throughout the season,” Daniel said of Consol’s start offensively. “We really needed that, because I think everything on offense especially is about to start clicking for us. We got the short stuff going first, and that opened up the long stuff.”
Junior Wesley Greaves and sophomore Keshun Thomas were Daniel’s two main targets. Thomas scored the first two touchdowns on screen passes out of the backfield. Greaves had touchdown catches of 39 and 52 yards on back-to-back possessions, slipping past the Trojan defenders on the same post route for both scores.
Later, Daniel showed his athleticism by directing a pair of scrambling throws for touchdowns, one each to Thomas and Greaves, who finished as the Tigers’ leading receiver with four catches for 143 yards and three TDs.
“That’s the big thing that shows about Brodie,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “He’s a dual-threat guy that when teams are going to get pressure on him, he can still get out of the pocket and find open receivers or run the ball. I thought he did a great job tonight.”
Strong special teams and defense contributed to Consol’s commanding victory.
University committed to running the ball out of a spread look, only passing six times for 9 yards, but the Tigers corralled Trojan ball carriers well. University rushed for 164 yards on 40 carries, averaging just 4.1 yards per carry. Turnovers troubled the Trojans, too, as the Tigers used three takeaways to build their substantial first-half lead. Major Shulse and Roderick Taylor had fumble recoveries for Consol.
“I was really pleased with our defense, wrapping up guys and flying to the football,” Fedora said. “In our last scrimmage, we didn’t tackle as well, but I thought they did a really good job.”
Sophomore Trace Meadows also sprung a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter, highlighting a big night for the Tigers’ punt returners who set up Consol in University territory six times.
“Bottom line, the way we played, we made mental errors all over the place and that’s not going to beat an average team much less a team like A&M Consolidated,” University first-year head coach Kent Laster said.
Thomas earned the start at running back, but senior Dre Minor led the Tigers in rushing with 88 yards on seven carries. He had a 16-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Penalties proved about the only blemish for Consol, which was flagged 15 times for 167 yards. A taunting penalty erased a interception return for a touchdown by Meadows at the end of the second quarter.
Consol will host Houston MacArthur next Friday.
“I think they learned that you put your battle in, you win the game, but now you’ve got to focus on your next opponent,” Fedora said. “We bring them up on Saturday to watch film and see the mistakes we made, and hopefully they’ll see the mistakes, get them fixed and prepare even better for next week.”