Dalton Carnes' speed, leadership helping College Station football team make playoff run

Carnes said he’s learned to become a better leader through his brothers and other former players. Now as a veteran, he hopes to instill in younger players how to stay level-headed, which is something he learned in baseball.

“You can’t get in your own head and let things get to you, or else you’re going to fail in baseball,” Carnes said. “There’s no doubt. It’s one of the most [mental] sports there is. You definitely have to stay level headed, so that helped me.”

Carnes also competes in track for College Station. He earned honorable mention on the All-District 19-5A team as an outfielder during the Cougars’ regional semifinals run last season, and he made it to the 4x100-meter relay finals at the 5A Region III track meet.

Whether it’s improving his speed in track or using his outfield experience to catch over-the-shoulder passes from quarterback Jett Huff, Carnes said his training in the spring helps when football season rolls around.

“He’s very powerful,” College Station head baseball coach Chris Litton said. “On the football field, you get to see it with his speed, and then on the baseball field, you put a bat in his hand and he can hit it as hard and as far as anybody we got.”