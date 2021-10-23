 Skip to main content
Cuero 55, Navasota 14
NAVASOTA — Ninth-ranked Cuero used a big first half to help put away Navasota 55-14 on Friday at Rattler Stadium in District 13-4A Division II play.

The Gobblers (7-1, 3-0) led 34-0 at halftime and 48-0 before the Rattlers (3-5, 1-2) scored.

Navasota’s Jamall Thomas ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Quarterback Ja’Mar Jessie completed 10 of 16 passes for 105 yards. Jaylen Myles led Navasota in tackles with six, while Jaeveon Graves, Jamarion Mills and Frankedric Powell each had three.

Cuero’s Tyson Williams had three rushing touchdowns and one TD catch.

Navasota hosts Gonzales next week, while Cuero hosts Smithville.

